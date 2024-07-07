Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Fashion

july 07, 2024

10 Edgy Fashion Trends to Try This Year

Image: Freepik

Elevate your look with oversized blazers for a chic, balanced style

 Oversized Blazers

Image: Freepik

Make a statement with leather jackets, skirts, and pants

Leather Everything

Image: Freepik

Add edge with combat and platform boots for versatile outfits

 Chunky Boots

Image: Freepik

Incorporate animal prints, geometrics, and abstracts into your wardrobe

 Bold Prints

Image: Freepik

Try puffed, balloon, or bell sleeves for a dramatic effect

Statement Sleeves

Image: Freepik

Neon Colors

Stand out with bright, eye-catching neon hues in your outfits

Image: Freepik

Wide-Leg Pants

Opt for wide-leg pants for a comfortable yet stylish look

Image: Freepik

Accessorize with layered chains for a bold, edgy touch

Layered Chains

Image: Freepik

Experiment with asymmetrical tops, skirts, and dresses

Asymmetrical Cuts

Image: Freepik

Incorporate fishnet elements for a daring and trendy style

Fishnet Details

