Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 19, 2022

10 Edgy formal looks we loved

Sequined Pantsuit

Dance diva Nora Fatehi rocked our world in a sparkly sequined pantsuit by Badgley Mischka

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Euphoria actress Zendaya brought some sass and glam to the red carpet in a grey oversized boxy blazer and embellished black stockings

Image: Getty Images

Blazer & Stockings Combo

Dramatic sleeve blazer

Making a statement with her unconventional sartorial choices,Kiara Advani impressed us in a purple blazer with dramatic puff sleeves and straight-cut formal trousers

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Corset Suit Set

Sophisticated yet edgy, Kriti Sanon’s brown coloured Polite Society blazer paired with a matching corset top and mini skirt had us hooked!

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

In a sultry bandeau top paired with a blazer and matching pants, Shanaya Kapoor showed us how to suit up in the most millennial way possible!

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Three-piece Suit Set

Katrina Kaif turned up the sensual quotient in a beaded black pantsuit that was teamed with a lacy black bralette

Video: Pinkvilla

Bralette With Blazer & Pants

Unconventional Pinstripe Suit

Alia Bhatt brought her unique style game to the table in a pinstripe pantsuit with an off-shoulder silhouette

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Bermuda Shorts With A Blazer

Ananya Panday kept things quirky yet edgy in a pair of bermuda shorts, a matching oversized blazer and knotted tube top

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

With Bright-hued Footwear

Deepika Padukone gave us a lesson on formal style but in her own way by pairing her well-tailored striped pantsuit with peppy orange heels!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Blazer Dress

Tara Sutaria amped up the formal style game in a white double-breasted blazer dress from Massimo Dutti

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

