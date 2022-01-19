Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 19, 2022
10 Edgy formal looks we loved
Sequined Pantsuit
Dance diva Nora Fatehi rocked our world in a sparkly sequined pantsuit by Badgley Mischka
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Euphoria actress Zendaya brought some sass and glam to the red carpet in a grey oversized boxy blazer and embellished black stockings
Image: Getty Images
Blazer & Stockings Combo
Dramatic sleeve blazer
Making a statement with her unconventional sartorial choices,Kiara Advani impressed us in a purple blazer with dramatic puff sleeves and straight-cut formal trousers
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Corset Suit Set
Sophisticated yet edgy, Kriti Sanon’s brown coloured Polite Society blazer paired with a matching corset top and mini skirt had us hooked!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
In a sultry bandeau top paired with a blazer and matching pants, Shanaya Kapoor showed us how to suit up in the most millennial way possible!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Three-piece Suit Set
Katrina Kaif turned up the sensual quotient in a beaded black pantsuit that was teamed with a lacy black bralette
Video: Pinkvilla
Bralette With Blazer & Pants
Unconventional Pinstripe Suit
Alia Bhatt brought her unique style game to the table in a pinstripe pantsuit with an off-shoulder silhouette
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Bermuda Shorts With A Blazer
Ananya Panday kept things quirky yet edgy in a pair of bermuda shorts, a matching oversized blazer and knotted tube top
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
With Bright-hued Footwear
Deepika Padukone gave us a lesson on formal style but in her own way by pairing her well-tailored striped pantsuit with peppy orange heels!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Blazer Dress
Tara Sutaria amped up the formal style game in a white double-breasted blazer dress from Massimo Dutti
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in sparkly red outfits