Mohit K Dixit
Fashion
JANUARY 11, 2024
10 fashion captions to flex your outfit
I wore Jimmy Choos for the record
#1
Sweats are my personal brand now
#2
Outfit so nice, I had to post it twice
#3
You see how picky I am about my shoes, and they only go on my feet
#4
The best things in life are free. The second best are very expensive
#5
#6
Say you’ll remember me standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe
Ten different looks, and my looks all kill
#7
When your nails say summer but your outfit says winter
#8
With sunshine in my pocket, and style in my soul, I'm ready to conquer the world
#9
Dress as if you've already made it to the top
#10
