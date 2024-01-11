Heading 3

JANUARY 11, 2024

10 fashion captions to flex your outfit

Image: Pexels

I wore Jimmy Choos for the record

#1 

Image: Pexels

Sweats are my personal brand now

#2

Image: Pexels

Outfit so nice, I had to post it twice 

#3

Image: Pexels

You see how picky I am about my shoes, and they only go on my feet

#4

Image: Pexels

The best things in life are free. The second best are very expensive 

#5

Image: Pexels

#6

Say you’ll remember me standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe

Image: Pexels

Ten different looks, and my looks all kill

#7

Image: Pexels

When your nails say summer but your outfit says winter

#8

Image: Pexels

With sunshine in my pocket, and style in my soul, I'm ready to conquer the world

#9

Image: Pexels

Dress as if you've already made it to the top 

#10

