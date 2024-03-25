pinkvilla
Mohit K Dixit
Fashion
MARCH 25, 2024
10 fashion tips for girls to slay
When picking an outfit, ask yourself if you are comfortable and excited to wear it. If the answer is yes, go for it
Be the Real You
If you aren't comfortable wearing 5-inch pencil heels, don't wear them. Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, and fashion is a form of self-expression
Choose Comfort Over Style
You should wear well-fitted clothes as they help you accentuate your curves and flaunt your body type
Wear Clothes with Proper Fit
It is crucial to assess your body shape and choose outfits accordingly to look good and feel good
Know Your Body Type
Denim clothes are everyday essentials. You can go for denim jackets, tees, and skinny jeans and enhance your look
Go for Denim
Layer it up
Layering your outfits can help you define your entire look better. Make sure not to add too many colors and keep the layering minimal if you are petite
Maintain your individuality while trying to elevate your fashion game. If you are unsure about your style statement, do experiments to figure out what suits you best
Embrace Your Fashion Style
Striped pieces are a treat to the eyes. You can make yourself look taller with vertical stripes. Horizontal stripes do the opposite, so choose stripe clothes accordingly
Go for Stripes
Combine different colors, patterns, and prints to give yourself a vibrant look. You can mix a small-scale pattern with a larger one to get your fashion game right
Conquer the Prints
Good lingerie can make you feel sexy and beautiful. It is important to know your size and get the lingerie accordingly so that your outer clothes complement you
Give Importance to Lingerie
