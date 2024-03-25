Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Mohit K Dixit 

Fashion

MARCH 25, 2024

10 fashion tips for girls to slay 

When picking an outfit, ask yourself if you are comfortable and excited to wear it. If the answer is yes, go for it

Be the Real You

Image source- Pexels

If you aren't comfortable wearing 5-inch pencil heels, don't wear them. Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, and fashion is a form of self-expression

Choose Comfort Over Style

Image source- Pexels

You should wear well-fitted clothes as they help you accentuate your curves and flaunt your body type

Wear Clothes with Proper Fit

Image source- Pexels

It is crucial to assess your body shape and choose outfits accordingly to look good and feel good 

Know Your Body Type

Image source- Pexels

Denim clothes are everyday essentials. You can go for denim jackets, tees, and skinny jeans and enhance your look

Go for Denim 

Image source- Pexels

Layer it up 

Layering your outfits can help you define your entire look better. Make sure not to add too many colors and keep the layering minimal if you are petite 

Image source- Pexels

Maintain your individuality while trying to elevate your fashion game. If you are unsure about your style statement, do experiments to figure out what suits you best

Embrace Your Fashion Style

Image source- Pexels

Striped pieces are a treat to the eyes. You can make yourself look taller with vertical stripes. Horizontal stripes do the opposite, so choose stripe clothes accordingly 

Go for Stripes

Image source- Pexels

Combine different colors, patterns, and prints to give yourself a vibrant look. You can mix a small-scale pattern with a larger one to get your fashion game right

Conquer the Prints 

Image source- Pexels

Good lingerie can make you feel sexy and beautiful. It is important to know your size and get the lingerie accordingly so that your outer clothes complement you

Give Importance to Lingerie

Image source- Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here