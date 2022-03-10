Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 10, 2022

10 Finest necklaces worn by Kiara Advani

Choker Necklace With Polki & Gemstones

To accessorise her glamorous orange lehenga, Kiara wore a beautiful choker necklace that was embellished with polki and gemstones

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Adorned with pearls, studs and jade stones, her necklace is the perfect mix of all things ornate and pretty

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Necklace With Pearl and Jade Stones

The diva wore a double-layered diamond necklace by Diamantina Fine Jewels to round off her gorgeous desi look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Double-layered diamond necklace

She picked out a chunky choker studded with green stones to accessorise with her ethnic outfit

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Chunky Studded Choker

Making another strong case for fine jewellery, she wore an elegant uncut diamond necklace that sat well with the metallic accents of her drape

Uncut Diamond Necklace

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

The Shershaah actress opted for a multi-stringed diamond-encrusted necklace to round off her unique sharara look

Multi-stringed Diamond Necklace

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

She then let her studded four-tiered polki stone necklace add beauty and playfulness to this pastel lehenga

Tiered Polki Necklace

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

To give her trendy ethnic look a unique touch, she skipped earrings and opted for a torque necklace encrusted with diamonds

Torque Necklace

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Minimal yet impactful, her pearl choker necklace studded with precious green stones effortlessly complemented her semi-sheer white outfit

Pearl Choker Necklace

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She accessorised her mint green lehenga with a conversation-starter gold choker necklace that was adorned with pearls and precious stones

Gold Choker

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

