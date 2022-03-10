Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 10, 2022
10 Finest necklaces worn by Kiara Advani
Choker Necklace With Polki & Gemstones
To accessorise her glamorous orange lehenga, Kiara wore a beautiful choker necklace that was embellished with polki and gemstones
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Adorned with pearls, studs and jade stones, her necklace is the perfect mix of all things ornate and pretty
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Necklace With Pearl and Jade Stones
The diva wore a double-layered diamond necklace by Diamantina Fine Jewels to round off her gorgeous desi look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Double-layered diamond necklace
She picked out a chunky choker studded with green stones to accessorise with her ethnic outfit
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Chunky Studded Choker
Making another strong case for fine jewellery, she wore an elegant uncut diamond necklace that sat well with the metallic accents of her drape
Uncut Diamond Necklace
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The Shershaah actress opted for a multi-stringed diamond-encrusted necklace to round off her unique sharara look
Multi-stringed Diamond Necklace
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
She then let her studded four-tiered polki stone necklace add beauty and playfulness to this pastel lehenga
Tiered Polki Necklace
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
To give her trendy ethnic look a unique touch, she skipped earrings and opted for a torque necklace encrusted with diamonds
Torque Necklace
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Minimal yet impactful, her pearl choker necklace studded with precious green stones effortlessly complemented her semi-sheer white outfit
Pearl Choker Necklace
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She accessorised her mint green lehenga with a conversation-starter gold choker necklace that was adorned with pearls and precious stones
Gold Choker
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
