Style Tips
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
Jan 25, 2022
10 Fun ways to repurpose your old saree
Heading 3
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Cut out the favourite part of your old saree, be it just the pallu or the part that features the intricate work and pair it up with your kurta suit
Image: Pinkvilla
If you got a brocade saree that you think is of too much bling and OTT to be worn as a saree, instead of relegating that expensive drape in the back of your wardrobe, stitch a kurta or palazzo pants
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Alia Bhatt
Need a new lehenga? Why not repurpose mom’s old saree rather than shopping for a new one!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
How about using the saree to get yourself a stylish crop top that you team up with your choice of skirts or pants. Shraddha Kapoor’s brocade print crop top featuring tie-up sleeves can be your style inspiration
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan’s brocade kurta set is a super stylish way to repurpose your old saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan
Considering the weather, a jacket is a must-have to keep yourself warm. But if you don’t want a random fleece jacket to take away the glitz and glam of our wedding-ready look, make a jacket out of your old saree
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Karisma Kapoor
For cousin Armaan Jain's Roka ceremony in 2019, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor picked a Payal Khandwala brocade kurta set. The silhouette is something you can recreate with a silk saree
Image:Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Taapsee’s strapless brocade dress made from scrapped pieces can be made from the best parts of your old relegated saree collection
Image:Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee Pannu
All you need is your mom’s silk saree in a vibrant hue to recreate this gorgeous lehenga look of Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Aditi’s off-shoulder navy blue blouse added a touch of modernity and is a versatile top that can be made from a saree and styled in different ways
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ways to prevent heat damage to hair