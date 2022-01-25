Style Tips

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

Jan 25, 2022

10 Fun ways to repurpose your old saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Cut out the favourite part of your old saree, be it just the pallu or the part that features the intricate work and pair it up with your kurta suit

Image: Pinkvilla

If you got a brocade saree that you think is of too much bling and OTT to be worn as a saree, instead of relegating that expensive drape in the back of your wardrobe, stitch a kurta or palazzo pants

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Alia Bhatt

Need a new lehenga? Why not repurpose mom’s old saree rather than shopping for a new one!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

How about using the saree to get yourself a stylish crop top that you team up with your choice of skirts or pants. Shraddha Kapoor’s brocade print crop top featuring tie-up sleeves can be your style inspiration

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan’s brocade kurta set is a super stylish way to repurpose your old saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan

Considering the weather, a jacket is a must-have to keep yourself warm. But if you don’t want a random fleece jacket to take away the glitz and glam of our wedding-ready look, make a jacket out of your old saree

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Karisma Kapoor

For cousin Armaan Jain's Roka ceremony in 2019, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor picked a Payal Khandwala brocade kurta set. The silhouette is something you can recreate with a silk saree

Image:Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Taapsee’s strapless brocade dress made from scrapped pieces can be made from the best parts of your old relegated saree collection

Image:Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee Pannu

All you need is your mom’s silk saree in a vibrant hue to recreate this gorgeous lehenga look of Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Aditi’s off-shoulder navy blue blouse added a touch of modernity and is a versatile top that can be made from a saree and styled in different ways

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

