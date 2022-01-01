Heading 3

10 Glam sarees from

Janhvi’s wardrobe

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Making for the sassiest wedding style is this white saree adorned with blue and pink sequins that the diva wore for a wedding bash

Sassy Guest Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She rocked a sheer black saree by Manish Malhotra during the promotion of her movie Good Luck Jerry

Magic In B&W

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Perfect for festivities, her bright yellow monochrome saree with embellished borders is a treat to sore eyes!

Bright In Yellow

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She wore a red saree with intricate embellishments that made for a striking ethnic look

Red Hot

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She added fresh and breezy vibes to her smoking hot look by opting for a green drape with intricate floral motifs

Floral Vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Roohi actress looked like sunshine in this bright yellow saree with a white embroidered border

Sunshine Girl

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked absolutely breathtaking in this sheer organza saree with beautiful rust-brown floral prints

Organza Love

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Keeping things classic and glam with her outfit and makeup, Janhvi struck a pose in a lovely soft pink chiffon saree and a sequinned sleeveless blouse

Retro Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The raspberry pink georgette saree by Arpita Mehta that she wore with minimal jewellery certainly gave off festive vibes

Pretty In Pink

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet looked pretty hot and tempting in a statement-making lavender sequin saree

Lavender Hues 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's mushy pics

Click Here