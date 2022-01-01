10 Glam sarees from
Janhvi’s wardrobe
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Making for the sassiest wedding style is this white saree adorned with blue and pink sequins that the diva wore for a wedding bash
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She rocked a sheer black saree by Manish Malhotra during the promotion of her movie Good Luck Jerry
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Perfect for festivities, her bright yellow monochrome saree with embellished borders is a treat to sore eyes!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She wore a red saree with intricate embellishments that made for a striking ethnic look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She added fresh and breezy vibes to her smoking hot look by opting for a green drape with intricate floral motifs
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Roohi actress looked like sunshine in this bright yellow saree with a white embroidered border
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked absolutely breathtaking in this sheer organza saree with beautiful rust-brown floral prints
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Keeping things classic and glam with her outfit and makeup, Janhvi struck a pose in a lovely soft pink chiffon saree and a sequinned sleeveless blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The raspberry pink georgette saree by Arpita Mehta that she wore with minimal jewellery certainly gave off festive vibes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looked pretty hot and tempting in a statement-making lavender sequin saree
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's mushy pics