10 Glam sequin sarees

Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 08, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The dance diva sizzled in an orange saree embellished with sequins and intricately embroidered in silver Resham threads
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi chose to channel her sassy self in a white saree adorned with blue and pink sequins for a wedding bash
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
A fan of the humble drape, DP chose to wear gorgeous black and gold sequined Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked like a million bucks in a golden Falguni Shane Peacock saree replete with sequins and feathers, and a full-sleeve blouse with tassels
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress looked ravishing in a sequined creamy white Manish Malhotra saree and a deep-neck strappy blouse
Image: Itrh Instagram
Shilpa showed off her gorgeous curves in a rose pink pre-stitched sequined saree from Itrh
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Advani dialled up the drama in a contemporary-style sequined saree dripping in gold tones
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Bhumi showed us how to dazzle and shine in a bright tangerine saree replete with sequins
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Making a striking case for sequin sarees, Tara sizzled in a silver sequin number with a subtle multi-colour fusion gleam
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looked stunning in a multi-sequined Manish Malhotra saree and a lovely cut-sleeve forest green blouse
