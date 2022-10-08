Heading 3

10 Glam sequin sarees

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The dance diva sizzled in an orange saree embellished with sequins and intricately embroidered in silver Resham threads

Nora Fatehi

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi chose to channel her sassy self in a white saree adorned with blue and pink sequins for a wedding bash

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

A fan of the humble drape, DP chose to wear gorgeous black and gold sequined Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked like a million bucks in a golden Falguni Shane Peacock saree replete with sequins and feathers, and a full-sleeve blouse with tassels

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress looked ravishing in a sequined creamy white Manish Malhotra saree and a deep-neck strappy blouse

Ananya Panday 

Image: Itrh Instagram

Shilpa showed off her gorgeous curves in a rose pink pre-stitched sequined saree from Itrh

Shilpa Shetty 

Image: Kiara Advani instagram 

Advani dialled up the drama in a contemporary-style sequined saree dripping in gold tones

Kiara Avdani 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram 

Bhumi showed us how to dazzle and shine in a bright tangerine saree replete with sequins

Bhumi Pednekar 

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram 

Making a striking case for sequin sarees, Tara sizzled in a silver sequin number with a subtle multi-colour fusion gleam

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Malaika looked stunning in a multi-sequined Manish Malhotra saree and a lovely cut-sleeve forest green blouse

Malaika

