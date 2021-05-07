----10----
Glamorous Looks Of Kareena Kapoor Khan May 07, 2021
For the premier of RaOne in England, Bebo picked out a silver metallic sequined gown that she styled with a belt cinched at her waist Credits: Getty Images
For another dazzling appearance, she wore a bodycon mirror dress by Atelier Zuhra. With poker-straight hair and smokey eyes, she rounded off her glam look
Kareena Kapoor sure lives by the mantra of ‘dazzle and shine’. This shimmery blue dress with a thigh-high slit serves ample evidence!
The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress made a stunning statement in this sequin Manish Malhotra saree that she wore with a bralette-style blouse
For the wedding of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena picked out a gold number that she paired with a deep V-neck blouse
For the ‘Koffee With Karan’ chat show, she glammed up things in a shimmery burgundy dress with a sweetheart neckline
Bebo and her love for lavish red gowns is evident here. She looks pretty hot and tempting in this one-shouldered red number
For the wedding reception of Deepika and Ranveer, she picked out an embellished emerald green gown
Showing us how to rock the colour block trend with ease, she decked up in a gorgeous red and pink gown with a thigh-high slit to reveal her toned legs
As she sashayed down the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week, Kareena Kapoor stole the show in an off-shoulder metallic gown
