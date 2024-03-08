Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

MARCH 08, 2024

10 Gorgeous Malaika Arora outfits we love

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora made a fashion statement in this black thigh high-slit gown, complementing her look with a high ponytail and black heels

Stunning black gown

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora dazzled up in a red cut-out dress featuring a flowy layered skirt and floor-sweeping hem, highlighting her curves

Dazzling red cut-out dress

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora is slaying her blazer-lehenga outfit, giving royal vibes and finishing her look with a classy bun leaving few strands loose

Royal blazer-lehenga

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora embraces her white bodycon mermaid gown with amazing black rose detail, leaving fans crushing over her look

Embracing mermaid gown

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora gives dhamaka vibes in a crystal backless gown with a halter neckline and bodycon fit, showcasing her well-toned body

Crystal gown 

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial

White bossy vibes

Malaika Arora gives all bossy vibes in her white pantsuit outfit with a stunning shimmery twist and paired it with white sneakers 

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora looks all glam up in her bodycon holographic gown, making it a perfect cocktail party look

Glamorous bodycon gown

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora owns the fashion game in a green neon body-hugging gown paired with button earrings

Bright green neon gown look

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora serves the best look in a floor-length fitted black gown with an amazing bejeweled neckline

Gorgeous fitted black gown

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora looks red hot in a floor-length gown with an off-shoulder neckline on one side paired perfectly with black opera gloves

Red-hot vibes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here