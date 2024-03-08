pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
MARCH 08, 2024
10 Gorgeous Malaika Arora outfits we love
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora made a fashion statement in this black thigh high-slit gown, complementing her look with a high ponytail and black heels
Stunning black gown
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora dazzled up in a red cut-out dress featuring a flowy layered skirt and floor-sweeping hem, highlighting her curves
Dazzling red cut-out dress
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora is slaying her blazer-lehenga outfit, giving royal vibes and finishing her look with a classy bun leaving few strands loose
Royal blazer-lehenga
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora embraces her white bodycon mermaid gown with amazing black rose detail, leaving fans crushing over her look
Embracing mermaid gown
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora gives dhamaka vibes in a crystal backless gown with a halter neckline and bodycon fit, showcasing her well-toned body
Crystal gown
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial
White bossy vibes
Malaika Arora gives all bossy vibes in her white pantsuit outfit with a stunning shimmery twist and paired it with white sneakers
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora looks all glam up in her bodycon holographic gown, making it a perfect cocktail party look
Glamorous bodycon gown
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora owns the fashion game in a green neon body-hugging gown paired with button earrings
Bright green neon gown look
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora serves the best look in a floor-length fitted black gown with an amazing bejeweled neckline
Gorgeous fitted black gown
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora looks red hot in a floor-length gown with an off-shoulder neckline on one side paired perfectly with black opera gloves
Red-hot vibes
