Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

JUNE 11, 2024

10 Gorgeous Pashmina Roshan looks

Pashmina Roshan looks dreamy white in her one-piece with a halter neck and a bow in half-tied hair

Dreamy White

Image: pashminaroshan Instagram

The Ishq Vishk rebound actress slays her pretty pink look in a two-piece outfit with a side cut and open hair

Pretty Pink

Image: pashminaroshan Instagram

Our Soni Soni girl looks beautiful in her white inner, paired perfectly with hot shorts and an oversized jacket

Keep it casual

Image: pashminaroshan Instagram

Slaying her all-blue outfits, Pashmina Roshan steps out in a crop top, cargo, and stunning heels

Cute in blue

Image: pashminaroshan Instagram

Pashmina Roshan made us head over heels in her strapless black top and gorgeous green skirt

Hottie in black

Image: pashminaroshan Instagram

Traditional White

The actress looks Wow in a traditional lehenga with a V-neck blouse, hanging earrings, and bangles

Image: pashminaroshan Instagram

Sexy charm

Pashmina Roshan looks sexy in her dark blue cut-out gown with a classy bun, leaving a few strands loose

Image: pashminaroshan Instagram

Pashmina Roshan looks gorgeous and summer-ready in her deep-neck floral gown with thin straps

Summer ready

Image: pashminaroshan Instagram

Pashmina Roshan stepped out all glamorous in her denim outfits, paired well with minimal accessories and open-hair

Denim look

Image: pashminaroshan Instagram

The actress looks red hot in her red saree with a thin strapped blouse and minimal accessories

Red hot

Image: pashminaroshan Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here