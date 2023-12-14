pinkvilla
Ishita Gupta
Fashion
December 14, 2023
10 hairstyle for square face
Image: Pexels
Simply place your hair on one side of your shoulder to get this look
Easy side swept
Image: Pexels
Center-parted long bangs will incredibly highlight the gorgeous cheekbones of the square face
Long bangs
Image: Pexels
Short trimmed layered bob with long fringe is perfectly suitable for a square face
Layered Bob
Image: Pexels
Goes with every attire this simple yet classy style makes your square face look exceptionally radiant
Messy low bun
Image: Pexels
Square faces can be exceptionally complemented
by this cute and funky hairstyle
Fringe With Long Hair
Image: Pexels
These stunning water-like waves can easily created with a hairstyling iron
Water Waves
Image: Pexels
Women with square face shapes will incredibly slay a towering high braid
Braided high ponytail
Image: Pexels
Suited for any occasion this side-parted bob hairstyle is nothing but elegant
Side Swept Bob
Image: Pexels
To fetch an effortless chic look on busy days opt for a style
Pinned Back
Image: Pexels
This flattering haircut will create extraordinary grace and softness in a square face
Messy Shag
