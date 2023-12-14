Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Ishita Gupta 

Fashion

December 14, 2023

10 hairstyle for square face

Image: Pexels 

Simply place your hair on one side of your shoulder to get this look 

Easy side swept 

Image: Pexels 

Center-parted long bangs will incredibly highlight the gorgeous cheekbones of the square face 

Long bangs 

Image: Pexels 

Short trimmed layered bob with long fringe is perfectly suitable for a square face 

Layered Bob

Image: Pexels 

Goes with every attire this simple yet classy style makes your square face look exceptionally radiant 

Messy low bun 

Image: Pexels 

Square faces can be exceptionally complemented 
by this cute and funky hairstyle 

Fringe With Long Hair

Image: Pexels 

These stunning water-like waves can easily created with a hairstyling iron 

Water Waves

Image: Pexels 

Women with square face shapes will incredibly slay a towering high braid

Braided high ponytail

Image: Pexels 

Suited for any occasion this side-parted bob hairstyle is nothing but elegant 

Side Swept Bob 

Image: Pexels 

To fetch an effortless chic look on busy days opt for a style 

Pinned Back 

Image: Pexels 

This flattering haircut will create extraordinary grace and softness in a square face

Messy Shag

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here