Nov 11, 2021

Style Tip

 10 Hairstyle inspo from Kangana Ranaut

Author: P R Gayathri

Kangana Ranaut has proved that she can pull off any hairdo like a true diva!

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Messy & Curly

To your office or a formal meeting, Kangana’s side-parted loose bun is an easy hairstyle to sport

Side Parted Loose Bun

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

We are so in love with her chic middle-parted hairdo that came with a braided crown band

Braided Band

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut’s offbeat hairdo with a puff, side bangs and a ponytail is an 80's dream!

Retro Glam Hairdo

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

This Diwali, she rocked a fuss-free look in her Sabyasachi suit with her hair pulled back into a bun with a braided front

Fuss Free Bun

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Nothing can be as hot and as comfy as a chic top-knot hairdo

Top Knot

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

She left her silky hair open in side-parted soft waves and looked lovely as ever

Soft Waves

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Her messy high bun look is something you should bookmark for a last-minute chic hairdo inspiration

High Bun

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

There is nothing as classy and sassy as a sleek high ponytail

Ponytail

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Her vintage look in a half up half down hairstyle is a cute look to complement your ethnic attire

Half-up Half-down

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

