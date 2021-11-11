Nov 11, 2021
Style Tip
10 Hairstyle inspo from Kangana Ranaut
Author: P R Gayathri
Kangana Ranaut has proved that she can pull off any hairdo like a true diva!Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Messy & Curly
To your office or a formal meeting, Kangana’s side-parted loose bun is an easy hairstyle to sport
Side Parted Loose BunImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
We are so in love with her chic middle-parted hairdo that came with a braided crown band
Braided BandImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut’s offbeat hairdo with a puff, side bangs and a ponytail is an 80's dream!
Retro Glam HairdoImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
This Diwali, she rocked a fuss-free look in her Sabyasachi suit with her hair pulled back into a bun with a braided front
Fuss Free BunImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Nothing can be as hot and as comfy as a chic top-knot hairdo
Top KnotImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
She left her silky hair open in side-parted soft waves and looked lovely as ever
Soft WavesImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Her messy high bun look is something you should bookmark for a last-minute chic hairdo inspiration
High BunImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
There is nothing as classy and sassy as a sleek high ponytail
PonytailImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Her vintage look in a half up half down hairstyle is a cute look to complement your ethnic attire
Half-up Half-downImage: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
