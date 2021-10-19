oct 19, 2021
10 Hina Khan approved hairdos
Hina Khan totally slayed the half up half down hairdo
It won’t be wrong to say that double braided pigtails suited her well
Hina Khan shows us that the stylish way to rock cool hairstyles is by picking trendy hair accessories
As scrunchies made a comeback, Hina picked out lovely colourful ones to hold her hair back
Trust on statement headbands to nail the early '20s chic look
While caps might seem like the obvious choice only during vacations, Hina also made for an interesting way to manage a bad hair day with it!
Tie up your hair with a retro touch just like Hina did with a polka dot number to look fab
She perfected her look with triple hairpins that are fleek and note-worthy
A messy bun is a winning choice all day, every day!
Hina looked absolutely stunning in this stunning top-knot hairdo
