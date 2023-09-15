Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

10 Ideal outfits for Ganesh Chaturthi 

Silk sarees are ideal for welcoming Buppa with shine and elegance. Increase its glamor with gold jewelry 

Silk Sarees

Image: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

Lehenga choli gives a bold yet traditional touch. Make this outfit more graceful with gold and silver jewelry 

Lehenga Choli

Image: Pexels 

Anarkali Set

Image:  Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

Anarkali sets are perfect for any Indian festival. Hence, be ready for Ganpati with this timeless outfit 

Palazzo suits are the most comfy yet elegant outfit of all. This outfit is best suited for busy puja days

Palazzo Suit

Image:  Rakul Preet's Instagram

Printed Kurta 

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Printed Kurta gracefully makes you look simple and graceful in Ganpati. Despite being mostly used as a daily wear, you can slay this outfit with proper hairstyle and jewelry 

Salwar suits are ideal for any traditional occasion. Make this outfit look more stunning with long jhumkas 

Salwar Suits

Image: Pexels 

Tie-Dye sarees simply give you a glamorous touch on this auspicious day 

Tie-Dye sarees

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Chikankari is one of the trendiest embroidery of this time. Try this chic and simple fashion to welcome Bappa


Image: Kajol's Instagram

Chikankari

A Sharara gives an ideal blend of modernity and classiness. This outfit best suited for intimate celebrations

Sharara

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

Maxi dresses gives you an essence of modernity along with elegance on this special day 

Maxi Dress 

Image: Pexels 

