Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 15, 2023
10 Ideal outfits for Ganesh Chaturthi
Silk sarees are ideal for welcoming Buppa with shine and elegance. Increase its glamor with gold jewelry
Silk Sarees
Image: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram
Lehenga choli gives a bold yet traditional touch. Make this outfit more graceful with gold and silver jewelry
Lehenga Choli
Image: Pexels
Anarkali Set
Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
Anarkali sets are perfect for any Indian festival. Hence, be ready for Ganpati with this timeless outfit
Palazzo suits are the most comfy yet elegant outfit of all. This outfit is best suited for busy puja days
Palazzo Suit
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Printed Kurta
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Printed Kurta gracefully makes you look simple and graceful in Ganpati. Despite being mostly used as a daily wear, you can slay this outfit with proper hairstyle and jewelry
Salwar suits are ideal for any traditional occasion. Make this outfit look more stunning with long jhumkas
Salwar Suits
Image: Pexels
Tie-Dye sarees simply give you a glamorous touch on this auspicious day
Tie-Dye sarees
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Chikankari is one of the trendiest embroidery of this time. Try this chic and simple fashion to welcome Bappa
Image: Kajol's Instagram
Chikankari
A Sharara gives an ideal blend of modernity and classiness. This outfit best suited for intimate celebrations
Sharara
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
Maxi dresses gives you an essence of modernity along with elegance on this special day
Maxi Dress
Image: Pexels
