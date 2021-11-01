nov 1, 2021
10 Indo Western outfits for Diwali
Katrina sported a lovely pre-draped saree by Anamika Khanna which featured a thick floral colourful belt that cinched her waist and gave the outfit some shape
Katrina Kaif
Madhuri stepped out in a pair of long black palazzo pants, teamed with a black crop top, and a long organza cape by Nupur Kanoi
Madhuri Dixit
Young women will love this Indo-fusion wear and can style their patterned kurtis with contrasting denim shorts like Tara
Tara Sutaria
If you do not feel like dressing up in something too traditional or heavy, then you can opt for an ethnic maxi dress like Alia’s from Sabyasachi
Alia Bhatt
The actress was seen dressed up in a printed lehenga by Punit Balana, which featured a bralette-style blouse and a roomy skirt that was layered with a sheer green cape
Aditi Rao Hydari
Kriti Sanon stepped out in a white fusion gown by Sukriti & Akriti that blended the elegance of an ethnic lehenga and glam style of a ruched bodycon dress
Kriti Sanon
tamannaah bhatia gave major indo-western outfit goals as she was seen dressed in a green ensemble featuring flared pants and an embellished bralette
Tamannaah Bhatia
If you are looking for the perfect printed lehenga this Diwali, then let Sara Ali Khan show you how it's done. The lehenga was paired with a handwoven patola choli
Sara Ali Khan
Shilpa Shetty wore a purple and white tie-dye saree-like outfit by designer Reeti Arneja and amplified the look with heavy silver earrings and stacks of bangles
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Sonakshi was seen wearing a peach-coloured fusion saree that she teamed with a floor length shrug and a statement neckpiece
Sonakshi Sinha
