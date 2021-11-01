nov 1, 2021

10 Indo Western outfits for Diwali

Katrina sported a lovely pre-draped saree by Anamika Khanna which featured a thick floral colourful belt that cinched her waist and gave the outfit some shape

Katrina Kaif 

Madhuri stepped out in a pair of long black palazzo pants, teamed with a black crop top, and a long organza cape by Nupur Kanoi

Madhuri Dixit 

Young women will love this Indo-fusion wear and can style their patterned kurtis with contrasting denim shorts like Tara

Tara Sutaria 

If you do not feel like dressing up in something too traditional or heavy, then you can opt for an ethnic maxi dress like Alia’s from Sabyasachi

Alia Bhatt 

The actress was seen dressed up in a printed lehenga by Punit Balana, which featured a bralette-style blouse and a roomy skirt that was layered with a sheer green cape

Aditi Rao Hydari 

Kriti Sanon stepped out in a white fusion gown by Sukriti & Akriti that blended the elegance of an ethnic lehenga and glam style of a ruched bodycon dress

Kriti Sanon 

tamannaah bhatia gave major indo-western outfit goals as she was seen dressed in a green ensemble featuring flared pants and an embellished bralette

Tamannaah Bhatia

If you are looking for the perfect printed lehenga this Diwali, then let Sara Ali Khan show you how it's done. The lehenga was paired with a handwoven patola choli

Sara Ali Khan 

Shilpa Shetty wore a purple and white tie-dye saree-like outfit by designer Reeti Arneja and amplified the look with heavy silver earrings and stacks of bangles

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Sonakshi was seen wearing a peach-coloured fusion saree that she teamed with a floor length shrug and a statement neckpiece

Sonakshi Sinha 
Click Here

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla