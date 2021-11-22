NEENAZ AKHTAR
Nov 22, 2021
10 interesting ways to style a corset
Fun and stylish,A chic and casual way to make a statement!
As a playsuit
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Chic and casual way to make the most of a corset top is by wearing it with your favourite pair of denim!
With denims
Image: Radhika Madan instagram
For a coordinated look, style a ball skirt with a bonded corset top and you are good to go!
Skirt and a corset top
Image: Prabal Gurung instagram
For an edgy traditional look, drape your six-yard saree over a statement-making corset that will double up as a blouse
Corset blouse and a saree
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Convert a boring staple white shirt into something interesting by wearing a black net corset on top of it
Over a white shirt
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Add some definition to an oversized shirt dress by wearing it with a matching corset top
Over a shirt dress
Image: Ami Patel instagram
To make a strong case for a bold power dressing style, style a corset top with a monochrome co-ord or a blazer and pants set
Blazer and a corset
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Nothing screams sexy more than a corset dress! A satin midi number with a corset bodice can add the much-needed oomph to your western look
Corset dress
Image: Khushi kapoor instagram
Take the bolder route by opting for a zip-up leather corset and pair it either with pants or a bodyfit skirt to show off your gorgeous curves!
Leather corset
Image: Disha Patani
Channel your inner goth princess in a ball gown with a corset bodice and ruffle skirt
Ball gown
Image: getty images
