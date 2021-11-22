NEENAZ AKHTAR

Nov 22, 2021

10 interesting ways to style a corset

Fun and stylish,A chic and casual way to make a statement!

As a playsuit

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Chic and casual way to make the most of a corset top is by wearing it with your favourite pair of denim!

With denims

Image: Radhika Madan instagram 

For a coordinated look, style a ball skirt with a bonded corset top and you are good to go!

Skirt and a corset top

Image: Prabal Gurung instagram 

For an edgy traditional look, drape your six-yard saree over a statement-making corset that will double up as a blouse

Corset blouse and a saree

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Convert a boring staple white shirt into something interesting by wearing a black net corset on top of it

Over a white shirt

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Add some definition to an oversized shirt dress by wearing it with a matching corset top

Over a shirt dress

Image: Ami Patel instagram

To make a strong case for a bold power dressing style, style a corset top with a monochrome co-ord or a blazer and pants set

Blazer and a corset 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

Nothing screams sexy more than a corset dress! A satin midi number with a corset bodice can add the much-needed oomph to your western look

Corset dress

Image: Khushi kapoor instagram

Take the bolder route by opting for a zip-up leather corset and pair it either with pants or a bodyfit skirt to show off your gorgeous curves!

Leather corset

Image: Disha Patani

Channel your inner goth princess in a ball gown with a corset bodice and ruffle skirt

Ball gown

Image: getty images

