Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

MARCH 08, 2024

10 Janhvi Kapoor inspired saree looks

Image source- janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks jaw-dropping gorgeous in a vibrant yellow saree paired with a sleeveless blouse with beautiful white colored designs 

Vibrant yellow saree

Image source- janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks graceful in a green printed saree with a golden lace and sleeveless blouse, adding a perfect festive touch to her look

Graceful green saree

Image source- janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share her breathtaking photo in a sequinned white saree, complementing her look with a slinky halter neck blouse

Sequinned white saree

Image source- janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor won her fans' hearts by looking absolutely stunning in a sexy red chiffon saree and finished her look with minimal makeup

Sexy red chiffon saree

Image source- janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks all glam up in a silver saree paired with a deep neck blouse, making it perfect for a wedding function or a cocktail party

Glamorous silver saree

Image source- janhvikapoor

Mesmerizing white saree

Janhvi Kapoor mesmerizes her fans with her white saree look paired perfectly with a shimmery tube blouse

Image source- janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gives royal vibes in her blue-golden printed saree and complements her look with a gajra in bun

Royal blue saree

Image source- janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks all dazzled up in a gold Saree pairing it perfectly with a sweetheart neckline blouse and open hair 

Dazzling gold saree

Image source- janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant donning a soft pink net saree and finishing her look with a graceful neat bun

Elegant pink saree

Image source- janhvikapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor looks all glam up in a black net embroidered saree, with a sleeveless blouse, high ponytail 

Glamorous black saree

