pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
MARCH 08, 2024
10 Janhvi Kapoor inspired saree looks
Image source- janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks jaw-dropping gorgeous in a vibrant yellow saree paired with a sleeveless blouse with beautiful white colored designs
Vibrant yellow saree
Image source- janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks graceful in a green printed saree with a golden lace and sleeveless blouse, adding a perfect festive touch to her look
Graceful green saree
Image source- janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share her breathtaking photo in a sequinned white saree, complementing her look with a slinky halter neck blouse
Sequinned white saree
Image source- janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor won her fans' hearts by looking absolutely stunning in a sexy red chiffon saree and finished her look with minimal makeup
Sexy red chiffon saree
Image source- janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks all glam up in a silver saree paired with a deep neck blouse, making it perfect for a wedding function or a cocktail party
Glamorous silver saree
Image source- janhvikapoor
Mesmerizing white saree
Janhvi Kapoor mesmerizes her fans with her white saree look paired perfectly with a shimmery tube blouse
Image source- janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor gives royal vibes in her blue-golden printed saree and complements her look with a gajra in bun
Royal blue saree
Image source- janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks all dazzled up in a gold Saree pairing it perfectly with a sweetheart neckline blouse and open hair
Dazzling gold saree
Image source- janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant donning a soft pink net saree and finishing her look with a graceful neat bun
Elegant pink saree
Image source- janhvikapoor
Jahnvi Kapoor looks all glam up in a black net embroidered saree, with a sleeveless blouse, high ponytail
Glamorous black saree
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.