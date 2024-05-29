Heading 3
10 Japanese beauty secrets
Image: Freepik
Japanese skincare begins with double cleansing, using an oil-based cleanser, followed by a water-based one
Double cleansing
Green tea packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties is an important part of Japanese skincare
Green tea infusion
Japanese sunscreens offer advanced protection against UVA and UVB rays, like lightweight formulas that, ensures that skin stays hydrated
Sun protection
Japanese skincare emphasizes gentle exfoliation using mild exfoliants like rice bran, to remove dead skin cells
Gentle exfoliation
Essential in Japanese skincare, essences, and serums provide hydration and target specific skin concerns with lightweight formulas
Essence and serums
Minimalistic approach
Japanese skincare follows quality over quantity, prioritizing essential steps with high-quality products and natural ingredients to maintain the skin’s natural balance
Facial massage techniques
Japanese facial massages promote healthy skin and relaxation, with techniques like tapping, Tsuboki massage, and Shiatsu to improve skin condition
Sheet masks are popular in Japanese skincare for their quick and effective delivery of hydration, and anti-aging benefits
Sheet masks
Japanese skincare focuses on hydration from within by consuming foods like cucumber, watermelon
Inner hydration
Prioritizing quality sleep for relaxation, Japanese people opt for flawless skin, with sleeping arrangements like futons and tatami mats
Beauty sleep
