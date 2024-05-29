Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

 Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

may 29, 2024

10 Japanese beauty secrets

Image: Freepik 

Japanese skincare begins with double cleansing, using an oil-based cleanser, followed by a water-based one

Double cleansing

Green tea packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties is an important part of Japanese skincare

Green tea infusion

Image: Freepik 

Japanese sunscreens offer advanced protection against UVA and UVB rays, like lightweight formulas that,  ensures that skin stays hydrated

Sun protection

Image: Freepik 

Japanese skincare emphasizes gentle exfoliation using mild exfoliants like rice bran, to remove dead skin cells

Gentle exfoliation

Image: Freepik 

Essential in Japanese skincare, essences, and serums provide hydration and target specific skin concerns with lightweight formulas

Essence and serums

Image: Freepik 

Minimalistic approach

Japanese skincare follows quality over quantity, prioritizing essential steps with high-quality products and natural ingredients to maintain the skin’s natural balance

Image: Freepik 

Facial massage techniques

Japanese facial massages promote healthy skin and relaxation, with techniques like tapping, Tsuboki massage, and Shiatsu to improve skin condition

Image: Freepik 

Sheet masks are popular in Japanese skincare for their quick and effective delivery of hydration, and anti-aging benefits

Sheet masks

Image: Freepik 

Japanese skincare focuses on hydration from within by consuming foods like cucumber, watermelon

Inner hydration

Image: Freepik 

Prioritizing quality sleep for relaxation, Japanese people opt for flawless skin, with sleeping arrangements like futons and tatami mats

Beauty sleep

Image: Freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Image: Freepik 

Click Here