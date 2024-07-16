Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

july 16, 2024

10 Jasmin Bhasin's outfits that amaze us

Jasmin Bhasin looks gorgeous in her shimmery black gown with side cuts, a neat ponytail, and nude makeup that highlights her features

Stunning in Shimmery Black

Image source- jasminbhasin2806

The actress slays her traditional look with a V-neck blue dress and middle-parted hair

Elegant in V-Neck Blue

Image source- jasminbhasin2806

The Naagin actress rocks her look in a fish gown, and a bun leaving the few strands loose

Glamorous in Fish Gown

Image source- jasminbhasin2806

Jasmin Bhasin looks glamorously beautiful in her off-shoulder down with a shimmery necklace that catches our attention

Shimmering in Off-Shoulder

Image source- jasminbhasin2806

The actress enjoys the easy breezy look in an all-dark blue outfit, and leaving her hair loose

Breezy in Dark Blue

Image source- jasminbhasin2806

Bold in Yellow

Yellow never looked so beautiful! The actress stepped out all glammed up in her formal yellow dress with a blazer, trousers, and statement earrings

Image source- jasminbhasin2806

Dreamy in Denim

Jasmin Bhasin looks dreamy in her off-shoulder denim dress, paired with simple round earrings

Image source- jasminbhasin2806

The actress enjoys her summer trip in a short orange dress with lace in between and hoop earrings

Summer Fun in Orange

Image source- jasminbhasin2806

Jasmin Bhasin's fashion statement is always on top with her denim corset, and jeans, paired with a black jacket

Chic in Denim and Black

Image source- jasminbhasin2806

Jasmin Bhasin looks beautiful in her light pink dress with bralette straps, paired with loose shrugs

Elegant pink look

