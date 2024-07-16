Heading 3
pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
july 16, 2024
10 Jasmin Bhasin's outfits that amaze us
Jasmin Bhasin looks gorgeous in her shimmery black gown with side cuts, a neat ponytail, and nude makeup that highlights her features
Stunning in Shimmery Black
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
The actress slays her traditional look with a V-neck blue dress and middle-parted hair
Elegant in V-Neck Blue
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
The Naagin actress rocks her look in a fish gown, and a bun leaving the few strands loose
Glamorous in Fish Gown
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
Jasmin Bhasin looks glamorously beautiful in her off-shoulder down with a shimmery necklace that catches our attention
Shimmering in Off-Shoulder
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
The actress enjoys the easy breezy look in an all-dark blue outfit, and leaving her hair loose
Breezy in Dark Blue
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
Bold in Yellow
Yellow never looked so beautiful! The actress stepped out all glammed up in her formal yellow dress with a blazer, trousers, and statement earrings
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
Dreamy in Denim
Jasmin Bhasin looks dreamy in her off-shoulder denim dress, paired with simple round earrings
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
The actress enjoys her summer trip in a short orange dress with lace in between and hoop earrings
Summer Fun in Orange
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
Jasmin Bhasin's fashion statement is always on top with her denim corset, and jeans, paired with a black jacket
Chic in Denim and Black
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
Image source- jasminbhasin2806
Jasmin Bhasin looks beautiful in her light pink dress with bralette straps, paired with loose shrugs
Elegant pink look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.