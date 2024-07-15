Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

july 15, 2024

10 Jewelry pieces for an Indian bride

Image source- aliaabhatt

A bride’s look is incomplete without a Maang tikka, an elegant piece worn at the hair parting

Maang Tikka

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

A must-have for any Indian bride, a traditional necklace enhances your appearance and complements your attire

Necklace

Image source- aliaabhatt

Rani Haar is a long, majestic necklace that turns heads, making it an essential piece for brides

Rani Haar

Image source- katrinakaif

Earrings are crucial to complete your bridal look, especially when paired with a beautiful necklace

Earrings

Image source- saraalikhan95

Bangles are must-haves for every Indian bride, adding a musical touch to your arms

Bangles

Image source- janhvikapoor

Kamarbandh

Kamarbandh are sensuous pieces of bridal jewelry, highlighting your wait and attire wear beautifully with sarees and lehengas

Image source- ananyapanday

Antique ring

The set of fascinating antique rings is essential in bridal jewelry, featuring large diamonds, or pearls with emerald or rubies

Image source- saraalikhan95

A Hathpool is a stunning piece of jewelry worn on the back of the palm, adding elegance and charm

Hathphool

Image source- shraddhakapoor

A nose ring is a fabulous face highlight for traditional brides, even a simple nose ring can beautifully transform your look

Nose ring

Image source- deepikapadukone

Anklets paired with toe rings add an ethnic and delicate charm to your feet, making them look beautiful with mehndi

Anklet and Toe rings

