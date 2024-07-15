Heading 3
july 15, 2024
10 Jewelry pieces for an Indian bride
Image source- aliaabhatt
A bride’s look is incomplete without a Maang tikka, an elegant piece worn at the hair parting
Maang Tikka
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
A must-have for any Indian bride, a traditional necklace enhances your appearance and complements your attire
Necklace
Image source- aliaabhatt
Rani Haar is a long, majestic necklace that turns heads, making it an essential piece for brides
Rani Haar
Image source- katrinakaif
Earrings are crucial to complete your bridal look, especially when paired with a beautiful necklace
Earrings
Image source- saraalikhan95
Bangles are must-haves for every Indian bride, adding a musical touch to your arms
Bangles
Image source- janhvikapoor
Kamarbandh
Kamarbandh are sensuous pieces of bridal jewelry, highlighting your wait and attire wear beautifully with sarees and lehengas
Image source- ananyapanday
Antique ring
The set of fascinating antique rings is essential in bridal jewelry, featuring large diamonds, or pearls with emerald or rubies
Image source- saraalikhan95
A Hathpool is a stunning piece of jewelry worn on the back of the palm, adding elegance and charm
Hathphool
Image source- shraddhakapoor
A nose ring is a fabulous face highlight for traditional brides, even a simple nose ring can beautifully transform your look
Nose ring
Image source- deepikapadukone
Anklets paired with toe rings add an ethnic and delicate charm to your feet, making them look beautiful with mehndi
Anklet and Toe rings
