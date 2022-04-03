Fashion
APR 03, 2022
10 Katrina Kaif's stunning blouses
Barely-there blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Katrina Kaif puts together a gorgeous look as she styles her blush pink saree with a matching heavily embroidered floral blouse that came with a square neckline
Classic combination
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Next, she elevates her look by teaming her saree with a sleeveless gold and silver sequin striped blouse
The actress taps into the season's biggest trend by giving her classic lehenga a modern flair by teaming it up with a corset-style blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Corset-style blouse
Further, giving us proof of her amazing sartorial style, the actress went for a powder blue spaghetti-style blouse doused with floral sequined embroidery
Spaghetti blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Katrina looks every bit ravishing in this colourful botanical printed and sequin-embroidered blouse with a deep, plunging neckline
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Full-sleeved blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Known for her classic, elegant looks, the actress kept it simple by going for a plain full-sleeved blouse with a round neckline
Plain red blouse
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked pretty as a picture in a floral printed sleeveless blouse
Floral blouse
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The diva is certainly one of Tinseltown's most stylish stars, and here she went for a bikini-style black blouse with ruffle detail and a plunging neckline
Bikini-style blouse
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
At the American Music Awards 2014, she sported a nude corset and a pair of black shorts beneath a wrap-style sheer dress, and made us go gaga!
Absolutely dreamy
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Lastly, Kat is looking graceful as ever in this white embellished blouse that went perfectly with her saree
Effortless style
