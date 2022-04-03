Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

APR 03, 2022

Heading 3

10 Katrina Kaif's stunning blouses

Barely-there blouse

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Katrina Kaif puts together a gorgeous look as she styles her blush pink saree with a matching heavily embroidered floral blouse that came with a square neckline

Classic combination

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Next, she elevates her look by teaming her saree with a sleeveless gold and silver sequin striped blouse

The actress taps into the season's biggest trend by giving her classic lehenga a modern flair by teaming it up with a corset-style blouse

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Corset-style blouse

Further, giving us proof of her amazing sartorial style, the actress went for a powder blue spaghetti-style blouse doused with floral sequined embroidery

Spaghetti blouse

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Katrina looks every bit ravishing in this colourful botanical printed and sequin-embroidered blouse with a deep, plunging neckline

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Full-sleeved blouse

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Known for her classic, elegant looks, the actress kept it simple by going for a plain full-sleeved blouse with a round neckline

Plain red blouse

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked pretty as a picture in a floral printed sleeveless blouse

Floral blouse

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The diva is certainly one of Tinseltown's most stylish stars, and here she went for a bikini-style black blouse with ruffle detail and a plunging neckline

Bikini-style blouse

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

At the American Music Awards 2014, she sported a nude corset and a pair of black shorts beneath a wrap-style sheer dress, and made us go gaga!

Absolutely dreamy

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Lastly, Kat is looking graceful as ever in this white embellished blouse that went perfectly with her saree

Effortless style

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who wiped their social media feed

Click Here