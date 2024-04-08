Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
april 08, 2024
10 Kiara Advani inspired hairstyles
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
In this black bodycon gown, Kiara Advani opts for a classy and stylish bun with neatly coiffed hair, that perfectly complements her face
Classy Bun Perfection
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
Opting for open wavy locks, Kiara adds extra bounce to her hair, perfectly complementing her grey blazer and pant outfit
Bouncy Waves for a Grey Blazer Look
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
Kaira stunned her fans with her green saree look finished with a perfect center-parted low bun
Saree Elegance with a Low Bun
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani perfectly carries her black and white lehenga with a low plait made of gota ribbon making it look absolutely stunning
Stunning Low Plait
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani steps into the spotlight with a rope braid paired with a sexy yellow gown featuring thigh-high slit
Fashion Statement with Rope Braid
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
Hotness overload with wet hair
Kiara Advani is just too hot to handle in a sparkly blue jumpsuit, finishing her look with neat wet hair
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani looked stunning in a chic strapless yellow dress, with her hair styled in a casual low bun
Glamorous Messy Bun
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani rocked a stylish messy low ponytail, perfectly complementing her glamorous shimmery purple halter neck gown
Stylish Ponytail for Shimmery Purple Gown
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani flaunted an elegant open middle-parted hairstyle that beautifully complemented her blue velvet lehenga, adding a touch of grace to her overall festive look
Graceful Middle-Parted Look
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani rocked a chic tousled ponytail, perfectly enhancing her elegant look in a pink organza saree
Chic Tousled Ponytail
