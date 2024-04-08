Heading 3

10 Kiara Advani inspired hairstyles

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

In this black bodycon gown, Kiara Advani opts for a classy and stylish bun with neatly coiffed hair, that perfectly complements her face

Classy Bun Perfection

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

Opting for open wavy locks, Kiara adds extra bounce to her hair, perfectly complementing her grey blazer and pant outfit

Bouncy Waves for a Grey Blazer Look

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

Kaira stunned her fans with her green saree look finished with a perfect center-parted low bun 

Saree Elegance with a Low Bun

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani perfectly carries her black and white lehenga with a low plait made of gota ribbon making it look absolutely stunning

 Stunning Low Plait

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani steps into the spotlight with a rope braid paired with a sexy yellow gown featuring thigh-high slit

Fashion Statement with Rope Braid

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

Hotness overload with wet hair

Kiara Advani is just too hot to handle in a sparkly blue jumpsuit, finishing her look with neat wet hair

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a chic strapless yellow dress, with her hair styled in a casual low bun

 Glamorous Messy Bun

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani rocked a stylish messy low ponytail, perfectly complementing her glamorous shimmery purple halter neck gown

Stylish Ponytail for Shimmery Purple Gown

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani flaunted an elegant open middle-parted hairstyle that beautifully complemented her blue velvet lehenga, adding a touch of grace to her overall festive look

Graceful Middle-Parted Look

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani rocked a chic tousled ponytail, perfectly enhancing her elegant look in a pink organza saree

Chic Tousled Ponytail

