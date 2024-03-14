Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

MARCH 14, 2024

10 Kriti Kharbanda’s stylish outfits

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda shines in a silver co-ord set, pairing a blazer with matching trousers, and a bralette, finishing her look with soft curls and minimal makeup

Silver co-ord set elegance

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

The bride-to-be looks dreamy in her all-white looks with thin straps short top and white trousers pants, perfect for a carefree mood

Dreamy white look

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda dons a two-piece outfit with full sleeves blouse and fish-cut lehenga, looking all glamorous and stunning

Two-piece lehenga

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda in a greyish-green saree with a white embellished blouse, and straight parted open hair, making her look all glam up

Elegant saree charm

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda slays her snake print thigh-high slit outfit with a plunging neckline statement accessories that surely complements her look

Sexy gown look

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

White sharara glam

The actress looks Pataka in a white sharara flaunting her curves, and pairing it with a messy ponytail 

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda steps out all glam up in a shimmery black full sleeves outfit exuding glamor and grace

Shimmery black dress

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda steals the spotlight looking sizzling hot in her long pink gown styled with straight middle-parted open hair

Styling pink gown

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda looks graceful in her off-shoulder white gown, drawing attention to her stunning curves

Off-shoulder white gown

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

Looking all sassy and classy- Kriti Kharbanda in the floral short dress with spaghetti straps and minimal makeup look, wins fans' hearts

Sassy floral dress

