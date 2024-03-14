pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
MARCH 14, 2024
10 Kriti Kharbanda’s stylish outfits
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda shines in a silver co-ord set, pairing a blazer with matching trousers, and a bralette, finishing her look with soft curls and minimal makeup
Silver co-ord set elegance
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
The bride-to-be looks dreamy in her all-white looks with thin straps short top and white trousers pants, perfect for a carefree mood
Dreamy white look
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda dons a two-piece outfit with full sleeves blouse and fish-cut lehenga, looking all glamorous and stunning
Two-piece lehenga
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda in a greyish-green saree with a white embellished blouse, and straight parted open hair, making her look all glam up
Elegant saree charm
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda slays her snake print thigh-high slit outfit with a plunging neckline statement accessories that surely complements her look
Sexy gown look
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
White sharara glam
The actress looks Pataka in a white sharara flaunting her curves, and pairing it with a messy ponytail
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda steps out all glam up in a shimmery black full sleeves outfit exuding glamor and grace
Shimmery black dress
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda steals the spotlight looking sizzling hot in her long pink gown styled with straight middle-parted open hair
Styling pink gown
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda looks graceful in her off-shoulder white gown, drawing attention to her stunning curves
Off-shoulder white gown
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
Looking all sassy and classy- Kriti Kharbanda in the floral short dress with spaghetti straps and minimal makeup look, wins fans' hearts
Sassy floral dress
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.