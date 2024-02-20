pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
10 Kriti Sanon’s white outfit looks
Image source- kritisanon
Kriti Sanon stunned her fans in a white floral printed mini dress paired with heart-shaped earrings and ponytail hairstyle
Floral Elegance
Image source- kritisanon
Kriti Sanon once again stole our hearts with her stylish statement in a white bodycon dress with thin straps paired with menial accessories and long white boots
Sleek in White
Image source- kritisanon
Kriti Sanon's boss lady look in a black calf-length skirt paired with a white top and black tie made fans go gaga over her
Boss Lady Vibes
Image source- kritisanon
Kriti Sanon made a sizzling presence with a stunning bodycon dress topped with a blazer with minimal accessories
Sizzling Bodycon
Image source- kritisanon
Kriti steps into the spotlight wearing a white lehenga saree paired with silver earrings and nude makeup look
Lehenga Saree Glam
Image source- kritisanon
Ruffled Chic
Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a white ruffled dress paired with golden earrings and messy hair look
Image source- kritisanon
Kriti Sanon's look in a cutout gown with sculpted details looks glamorous paired with minimal makeup look is noteworthy
Glamorous Cutout Gown
Image source- kritisanon
Kriti’s classic black and white combination jumpsuit has our hearts featuring an off-shoulder style and cape-like sleeves
Classic Black & White Jumpsuit
Image source- kritisanon
Kriti Sanon looks glamorous in a white balloon sleeves shirt paired high-waisted vegan leather corset skirt
Balloon Sleeves look
Image source- sukritigrover
Kriti Sanon looked amazing wearing a white Phulkari outfit with dagger earrings and bangles
Phulkari Beauty
