FEBRUARY 20, 2024

10 Kriti Sanon’s white outfit looks

Image source- kritisanon

Kriti Sanon stunned her fans in a white floral printed mini dress paired with heart-shaped earrings and ponytail hairstyle

Floral Elegance

Image source- kritisanon

Kriti Sanon once again stole our hearts with her stylish statement in a white bodycon dress with thin straps paired with menial accessories and long white boots

Sleek in White

Image source- kritisanon

Kriti Sanon's boss lady look in a black calf-length skirt paired with a white top and black tie made fans go gaga over her

Boss Lady Vibes

Image source- kritisanon

Kriti Sanon made a sizzling presence with a stunning bodycon dress topped with a blazer with minimal accessories

Sizzling Bodycon

Image source- kritisanon

Kriti steps into the spotlight wearing a white lehenga saree paired with silver earrings and nude makeup look

Lehenga Saree Glam

Image source- kritisanon

Ruffled Chic

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a white ruffled dress paired with golden earrings and messy hair look

Image source- kritisanon

Kriti Sanon's look in a cutout gown with sculpted details looks glamorous paired with minimal makeup look is noteworthy

 Glamorous Cutout Gown

Image source- kritisanon

Kriti’s classic black and white combination jumpsuit has our hearts featuring an off-shoulder style and cape-like sleeves

Classic Black & White Jumpsuit

Image source- kritisanon

Kriti Sanon looks glamorous in a white balloon sleeves shirt paired high-waisted vegan leather corset skirt 

Balloon Sleeves look

Image source- sukritigrover

Kriti Sanon looked amazing wearing a white Phulkari outfit with dagger earrings and bangles

Phulkari Beauty

