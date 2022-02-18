Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 18, 2022
10 Lehengas perfect for a spring wedding
Raspberry Pink Embellished Lehenga
Kiara Advani’s raspberry pink lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and a plunging-neck blouse is a sexy bridesmaid outfit for your BFF’s spring wedding
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Lightweight and breezy, Sara’s mistletoe lehenga embroidered with floral threadwork in pastel shades is perfect for a day ceremony
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Breezy Mistletoe Lehenga
Khushi Kapoor wore a dreamy white lehenga that came with a crop top-style blouse and a unique sheer side-swept drape, making a strong case for intimate ceremonies
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
A Dreamy White Number
Alia’s yellow and blush pink chikankari lehenga featuring the infinity blouse is a classic yet sensuous take on a lehenga perfect for breezy spring days
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Chikankari Lehenga
Contemporary and stylish, Tara’s golden and white Anamika Khanna lehenga with a dhoti-style cropped lehenga is a fuss-free choice for a sangeet ceremony
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Contemporary Pick
Mirrorwork lehengas seem to be a traditional choice that we cannot get enough of and Sanya’s bright yellow number is too good for a wedding in spring!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Lehenga With Mirrorwork
Floral lehengas are synonymous with the spring season and Katrina’s Sabyasachi number is a classic choice in this arena!
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Floral Lehenga
Karisma’s floral crop top and skirt set with full blooms is a fresh and easy choice for a pre-wedding garden party or mehendi
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Lehenga Without The Dupatta
A bright-coloured bandhani lehenga without the dupatta, like Ananya’s, will help you get through all the main wedding ceremonies
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Bandhani Lehenga
And a pastel blue lehenga like Kareena’s will ensure that you do not look out of place at a wedding reception
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Pastel Blue Number
