Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 18, 2022

10 Lehengas perfect for a spring wedding

Raspberry Pink Embellished Lehenga

Kiara Advani’s raspberry pink lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and a plunging-neck blouse is a sexy bridesmaid outfit for your BFF’s spring wedding

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Lightweight and breezy, Sara’s mistletoe lehenga embroidered with floral threadwork in pastel shades is perfect for a day ceremony

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Breezy Mistletoe Lehenga

Khushi Kapoor wore a dreamy white lehenga that came with a crop top-style blouse and a unique sheer side-swept drape, making a strong case for intimate ceremonies

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

A Dreamy White Number

Alia’s yellow and blush pink chikankari lehenga featuring the infinity blouse is a classic yet sensuous take on a lehenga perfect for breezy spring days

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Chikankari Lehenga

Contemporary and stylish, Tara’s golden and white Anamika Khanna lehenga with a dhoti-style cropped lehenga is a fuss-free choice for a sangeet ceremony

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Contemporary Pick

Mirrorwork lehengas seem to be a traditional choice that we cannot get enough of and Sanya’s bright yellow number is too good for a wedding in spring!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Lehenga With Mirrorwork 

Floral lehengas are synonymous with the spring season and Katrina’s Sabyasachi number is a classic choice in this arena!

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Floral Lehenga

Karisma’s floral crop top and skirt set with full blooms is a fresh and easy choice for a pre-wedding garden party or mehendi

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Lehenga Without The Dupatta

A bright-coloured bandhani lehenga without the dupatta, like Ananya’s, will help you get through all the main wedding ceremonies

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Bandhani Lehenga

And a pastel blue lehenga like Kareena’s will ensure that you do not look out of place at a wedding reception

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Pastel Blue Number

