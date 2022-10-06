10 Lehengas to bookmark
for festivities
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 06, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Serving some of the most gorgeous looks in a traditional avatar, Madhuri aces festive style in a contemporary printed lehenga from Torani’s ‘Gulposh’ collection
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
In a statement cord leaf lehenga set by Rimzim Dadu, Tara showed us a fresh and fuss-free way to sport the silhouette
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Panday went all-out while keeping things minimal in this creamy-hued Autumn Leaves lehenga by Anita Dongre
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Advani picked out a bright yellow lehenga adorned with mirror-work and showed us how to ace stunning festive looks!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
We are surely bookmarking Kriti’s modern-style strappy blouse and high-waisted skirt embellished with crystal beads for the next Diwali party!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
A must-have in every fashionista’s wardrobe, Bhatt’s blue Sabyasachi lehenga is definitely a show-stealer!
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
‘Tis the season to dazzle and shine, and Bebo shows us how to look like a diva in her ivory pastel sparkle lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked resplendent in a yellow embroidered lehenga set, giving us a style-savvy look to bookmark for festivities
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Nothing spells festive fever more than a bright floral lehenga and Kaif’s bright red ensemble featuring a floral-print skirt, a matching dupatta, and a red blouse serves proof!
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The Dhadkan star showed us how to look like a boho diva in this boho lehenga set featuring exquisite gota and sequin embroidery work
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue