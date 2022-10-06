Heading 3

10 Lehengas to bookmark

for festivities

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 06, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Serving some of the most gorgeous looks in a traditional avatar, Madhuri aces festive style in a contemporary printed lehenga from Torani’s ‘Gulposh’ collection

Prints & Hues

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

In a statement cord leaf lehenga set by Rimzim Dadu, Tara showed us a fresh and fuss-free way to sport the silhouette

Contemporary Style 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Panday went all-out while keeping things minimal in this creamy-hued Autumn Leaves lehenga by Anita Dongre

Minimal Yet Elegant

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Advani picked out a bright yellow lehenga adorned with mirror-work and showed us how to ace stunning festive looks!

Bright Yellows 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

We are surely bookmarking Kriti’s modern-style strappy blouse and high-waisted skirt embellished with crystal beads for the next Diwali party!

Embellished Lehenga

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

A must-have in every fashionista’s wardrobe, Bhatt’s blue Sabyasachi lehenga is definitely a show-stealer!

Classic Prints

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

‘Tis the season to dazzle and shine, and Bebo shows us how to look like a diva in her ivory pastel sparkle lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Love For Pastels

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked resplendent in a yellow embroidered lehenga set, giving us a style-savvy look to bookmark for festivities

Bookmark-worthy Choice

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Nothing spells festive fever more than a bright floral lehenga and Kaif’s bright red ensemble featuring a floral-print skirt, a matching dupatta, and a red blouse serves proof!

Floral Lehengas

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The Dhadkan star showed us how to look like a boho diva in this boho lehenga set featuring exquisite gota and sequin embroidery work

Boho Style

