pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
may 12, 2024
10 lehengas to steal from Madhuri Dixit
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit wowed in a beige and gold lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock complete with an embellished border and matching blouse
Ivory beauty
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
In a deep blue lehenga with floral embroidery and beadwork, Madhuri donned a matching dupatta and accessorized with earrings and bangles
Floral blues
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She donned a stunning green lehenga that featured floral prints with a hint of shimmer to it
Stunning green
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress sported a red and blue-toned printed lehenga with a high-neck blouse that she accessorized with oxidized earrings and bangles
Ethnic is the vibe
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She chose to wear a mustard yellow lehenga with floral prints and an embellished border dupatta
Yellow mellow
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri ditched the traditional black lehenga for a chrome black one by Manish Malhotra that featured a stunning red-hued print with a sequin blouse
Chrome black
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Peaches and cream
Oozing elegance and charm in a yellow-colored shimmer lehenga with a peach embroidered blouse and accessorized with a green necklace and earrings the actress looked stunning
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She was all about the glitz and glamour in a Paris green lehenga adorned with sequins and a matching green blouse
Glitzy affair
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
In a white and black lehenga with an embellished blouse and accessorized with statement earrings, she kept her look simple and classic
Keeping it simple
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a white lehenga with a sheer lace bodice blouse accessorized with tassel earrings and nude lips
Divine white
