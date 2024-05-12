Heading 3

may 12, 2024

10 lehengas to steal from Madhuri Dixit

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit wowed in a beige and gold lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock complete with an embellished border and matching blouse

Ivory beauty 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

In a deep blue lehenga with floral embroidery and beadwork, Madhuri donned a matching dupatta and accessorized with earrings and bangles 

Floral blues

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She donned a stunning green lehenga that featured floral prints with a hint of shimmer to it 

Stunning green

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress sported a red and blue-toned printed lehenga with a high-neck blouse that she accessorized with oxidized earrings and bangles

Ethnic is the vibe 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She chose to wear a mustard yellow lehenga with floral prints and an embellished border dupatta 

Yellow mellow 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri ditched the traditional black lehenga for a chrome black one by Manish Malhotra that featured a stunning red-hued print with a sequin blouse

Chrome black 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Peaches and cream

Oozing elegance and charm in a yellow-colored shimmer lehenga with a peach embroidered blouse and accessorized with a green necklace and earrings the actress looked stunning 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She was all about the glitz and glamour in a Paris green lehenga adorned with sequins and a matching green blouse

Glitzy affair

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

In a white and black lehenga with an embellished blouse and accessorized with statement earrings, she kept her look simple and classic

Keeping it simple 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a white lehenga with a sheer lace bodice blouse accessorized with tassel earrings and nude lips

Divine white

