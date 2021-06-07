10

Lesser-known facts about

Sonam Kapoor

June 07, 2021

Sonam went to the Arya Vidya Mandir where she was classmates with her cousin, Arjun Kapoor

Sonam worked as a waitress when she was in college and has been financially independent since she was a teenager

She has studied theater and art in Singapore

Her favourite luxury fashion brands include Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Dior

She was offered a role in the superhit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara but turned it down

Sanjay Leela Bhansali once compared her looks to an Ajanta painting

Not many know that Sonam is a trained classical dancer

She is also an avid reader and enjoys spending time with books

Sonam is the brand ambassador for the Elle Breast Cancer campaign

She is a self confessed foodie and loves to snack on Indian food

