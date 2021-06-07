10
Lesser-known facts about
Sonam Kapoor June 07, 2021
Sonam went to the Arya Vidya Mandir where she was classmates with her cousin, Arjun Kapoor
Sonam worked as a waitress when she was in college and has been financially independent since she was a teenager
She has studied theater and art in Singapore
Her favourite luxury fashion brands include Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Dior
She was offered a role in the superhit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara but turned it down
Sanjay Leela Bhansali once compared her looks to an Ajanta painting
Not many know that Sonam is a trained classical dancer
She is also an avid reader and enjoys spending time with books
Sonam is the brand ambassador for the Elle Breast Cancer campaign
She is a self confessed foodie and loves to snack on Indian food
For more updates on Sonam, Bollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla