Nov 15, 2021
FASHION
10 Lightweight sarees worn by celebs
Author: Neenaz
Deepika Padukone showed us a colourful way to wear a lightweight saree by picking out a pastel-hued pleated number made from organza materialImage: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Pastel-hued organza saree
Anushka Sharma likes to keep things fuss-free, which is why she chose a floral lightweight drape for an awards show
Floral wonderImage: Pinkvilla
For her show, ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, Shilpa Shetty Kundra picked out a white organza silk saree that was both lightweight and dreamy
Organza silkImage: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Custom made organza drape
Kareena Kapoor Khan took things to a whole new level in her custom made Picchika saree and showed us how it’s done!Image: Picchika by Urvashi Sethi Instagram
Sara Ali Khan showed us a simple yet classic way to wear a lightweight Bandhani chiffon saree for intimate functions at home
Bandhani chiffon sareeImage: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor kept things simple yet elegant in an ivory drape made of lightweight chiffon material
Sheer chiffon drapeImage: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Alia Bhatt chose to keep things feminine during a festivity by sporting a lightweight drape featuring botanical prints hand-painted on its silk organza base
Silk organza sareeImage: Pinkvilla
For a romantic and easy summer look, Katrina Kaif wore a pink Sabyasachi saree with floral blooms printed on it
Breezy floral drapeImage: Sabyasachi Instagram
Katrina picked out yet another flowy powder blue saree that we think is a perfect choice for a simple yet elegant daytime look
Plain chiffon sareeImage: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas channeled her inner desi girl in a fluid red and white polka dot drape by Sabyasachi
Polka dot sareeImage: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Malavika Mohanan's ethnic style log