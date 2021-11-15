Nov 15, 2021

FASHION

10 Lightweight sarees worn by celebs

Author: Neenaz

Deepika Padukone showed us a colourful way to wear a lightweight saree by picking out a pastel-hued pleated number made from organza material

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Pastel-hued organza saree

Anushka Sharma likes to keep things fuss-free, which is why she chose a floral lightweight drape for an awards show

Floral wonder

Image: Pinkvilla

For her show, ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, Shilpa Shetty Kundra picked out a white organza silk saree that was both lightweight and dreamy

Organza silk

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Custom made organza drape

Kareena Kapoor Khan took things to a whole new level in her custom made Picchika saree and showed us how it’s done!

Image: Picchika by Urvashi Sethi Instagram

Sara Ali Khan showed us a simple yet classic way to wear a lightweight Bandhani chiffon saree for intimate functions at home

Bandhani chiffon saree

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor kept things simple yet elegant in an ivory drape made of lightweight chiffon material

Sheer chiffon drape

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Alia Bhatt chose to keep things feminine during a festivity by sporting a lightweight drape featuring botanical prints hand-painted on its silk organza base

Silk organza saree

Image: Pinkvilla

For a romantic and easy summer look, Katrina Kaif wore a pink Sabyasachi saree with floral blooms printed on it

Breezy floral drape

Image: Sabyasachi Instagram

Katrina picked out yet another flowy powder blue saree that we think is a perfect choice for a simple yet elegant daytime look

Plain chiffon saree

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas channeled her inner desi girl in a fluid red and white polka dot drape by Sabyasachi

Polka dot saree

Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

thanks for reading
next: Malavika Mohanan's ethnic style log

Click Here