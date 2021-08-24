AUGUST 24, 2021
10 lip care tips for soft pink lips
Moisturise your lips daily! Just like the way you moisturise your face and body. All you need is a hint of lip balm or petroleum jelly on your lips
Exfoliate your lips once a week. Remove the layer of dead skin cells by scrubbing a mixture of olive oil and sugar over your lips
Unleash the beetroot power! For naturally rosy lips, apply fresh beetroot juice on lips before going to bed. Wash it in the morning
Say goodbye to dark lips forever by putting a mixture of milk and turmeric over the lips. Rinse it off after 5 minutes
Another natural way to get rid of spots and dark patches on lips is by applying lemon juice on your lips before sleeping at night
Apply fresh aloe vera gel on your lips. It boosts melanin production. And thus can help bring back the original colour of your lips
Coconut oil is the cheapest remedy for treating dark lips. Gently apply and massage a few drops of coconut oil before going to bed
Apply a mixture of rose water and honey over your lips twice a day. The rose water can help get rid of the uneven tone lips, while honey keeps it hydrated
Stop licking your lips! We all have the habit of licking them every now and then. Saliva can irritate your lip skin and make it darker
Lastly, never use expired products on your lips. It can lead to skin irritation, rashes and burning sensation
