 Ishita Gupta

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

10 Lipstick shades for office wear

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Mauve, also termed as office colour like its name, is an ideal shade for the workplace. This shade goes with all skin tones and can be worn regardless of the outfit. Furthermore. it suits well in the daytime 

Mauve

A matte orange-pink lip is best suited for the workplace. This highly pigmented shade suits well with all skin tones. Avoid applying too much as it looks quite bold for the environment

Orange pink

Video: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Cinnamon colour is one of the perfect shades for brown tones. It's convenient for the workplace as it's neither too bold nor too light

Cinnamon colour

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Peach is a go-to colour for a lot of working women out there. This pretty shade shows your feminine side and it goes perfectly with any attire. However, for the women with darker skin can mix it with other shades for a proper blend

Peach

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

Beige is best suited for summer. It will complete your office look with perfect elegance and subtlety

Beige

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Being a funky colour, Coral can be worn in the office with little changes. Apply some foundation or powder for the light effect. This process will make it suitable for any formal or informal event

Coral

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram 



Rose is an ideal shade to wear at the workplace as it showcases elegance and grace and is well-suited for any event

Rose

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Soft pink is a perfect fit for the workplace as it displays a feminine attitude along with grace. This pigmented shade is suited for all skin tones and goes with any outfit

Soft Pink

Image: Pinkvilla

Berry shades are perfectly suited for brown Indian skin tones. It is well suited with work wear for its bold and confident representation yet not too dominating

Berry

Image: Pinkvilla

Brown lipstick shades perfectly complement dusky skin tones. This shade will increase your subtlety and elegance at the workplace without suppressing others

Brown

