pinkvilla
Ishita Gupta
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
10 Lipstick shades for office wear
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Mauve, also termed as office colour like its name, is an ideal shade for the workplace. This shade goes with all skin tones and can be worn regardless of the outfit. Furthermore. it suits well in the daytime
Mauve
A matte orange-pink lip is best suited for the workplace. This highly pigmented shade suits well with all skin tones. Avoid applying too much as it looks quite bold for the environment
Orange pink
Video: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Cinnamon colour is one of the perfect shades for brown tones. It's convenient for the workplace as it's neither too bold nor too light
Cinnamon colour
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Peach is a go-to colour for a lot of working women out there. This pretty shade shows your feminine side and it goes perfectly with any attire. However, for the women with darker skin can mix it with other shades for a proper blend
Peach
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Beige is best suited for summer. It will complete your office look with perfect elegance and subtlety
Beige
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Being a funky colour, Coral can be worn in the office with little changes. Apply some foundation or powder for the light effect. This process will make it suitable for any formal or informal event
Coral
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Rose is an ideal shade to wear at the workplace as it showcases elegance and grace and is well-suited for any event
Rose
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Soft pink is a perfect fit for the workplace as it displays a feminine attitude along with grace. This pigmented shade is suited for all skin tones and goes with any outfit
Soft Pink
Image: Pinkvilla
Berry shades are perfectly suited for brown Indian skin tones. It is well suited with work wear for its bold and confident representation yet not too dominating
Berry
Image: Pinkvilla
Brown lipstick shades perfectly complement dusky skin tones. This shade will increase your subtlety and elegance at the workplace without suppressing others
Brown
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.