Nov 17, 2021
FASHION
10 Looks of celebs in red bodycon dress
Author: Neenaz
Serving us one of the hottest looks of the year, Malaika looked like a bombshell in this scarlet red bodycon dressCredits: Pinkvilla
Malaika Arora
Giving us a major OOTD inspiration, Shilpa Shetty picked out a ruched red bodycon dress with a wrap-style V-neck and mutton sleeves
Shilpa ShettyCredits: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
In true Bebo style, Kareena Kapoor rocked a red sequinned dress with a sultry keyhole detail in the frontCredits: Tanya Ghavri instagram
To keep things classy yet ravishing, Sara picked out a crisp red dress with a bodyfit silhouette and a plunging necklineCredits: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sara Ali Khan
In a shimmery red bodycon gown with strappy sleeves, Nora made our jaws drop to the floor!
Nora FatehiCredits: Nora Fatehi instagram
For a romantic yet edgy look, Janhvi chose to wear a bright red midi dress that hugged her frame at the right places!
Janhvi KapoorCredits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
At the success party of ‘Malang’, Disha was clad in a fiery red sleeve bandage dress with a deep square-cut neckline and skin-tight bodycon fitCredits: Pinkvilla Raw
To attend Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party, Katrina picked a satin red ruched dress that had a bodyfit silhouette and a deep V-neckline
Katrina KaifCredits: Pinkvilla
For a ravishing look, Sonakshi picked out a strapless bodycon gown with a slit that revealed her toned legs
Sonakshi SinhaCredits: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Tamannaah picked out an edgy red leather dress that had a blazer-like bodice and hugged her curves at the right places!
Tamannaah BhatiaCredits: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Kiara Advani’s fabulous airport fashion