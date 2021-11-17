Nov 17, 2021

FASHION

10 Looks of celebs in red bodycon dress

Author: Neenaz

Serving us one of the hottest looks of the year, Malaika looked like a bombshell in this scarlet red bodycon dress

Credits: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora

Giving us a major OOTD inspiration, Shilpa Shetty picked out a ruched red bodycon dress with a wrap-style V-neck and mutton sleeves

Shilpa Shetty

Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In true Bebo style, Kareena Kapoor rocked a red sequinned dress with a sultry keyhole detail in the front

Credits: Tanya Ghavri instagram

To keep things classy yet ravishing, Sara picked out a crisp red dress with a bodyfit silhouette and a plunging neckline

Credits: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Sara Ali Khan

In a shimmery red bodycon gown with strappy sleeves, Nora made our jaws drop to the floor!

Nora Fatehi

Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram

For a romantic yet edgy look, Janhvi chose to wear a bright red midi dress that hugged her frame at the right places!

Janhvi Kapoor

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

At the success party of ‘Malang’, Disha was clad in a fiery red sleeve bandage dress with a deep square-cut neckline and skin-tight bodycon fit

Credits: Pinkvilla Raw

To attend Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party, Katrina picked a satin red ruched dress that had a bodyfit silhouette and a deep V-neckline

Katrina Kaif

Credits: Pinkvilla

For a ravishing look, Sonakshi picked out a strapless bodycon gown with a slit that revealed her toned legs

Sonakshi Sinha

Credits: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Tamannaah picked out an edgy red leather dress that had a blazer-like bodice and hugged her curves at the right places!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Credits: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

