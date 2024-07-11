Heading 3
10 Looks of Preet Arora aka Shraddha
Image: sarya12
Shraddha Arya slays her Preeta look in a beautiful saree paired well with a multi-colored blouse, and hang earrings
Preeta Look in a Beautiful Saree
The Kundali Bhagya actress rocks her multi-colored saree look with a sleeveless pink blouse and clean bun
Multi-Colored Saree Look
Image: sarya12
Shraddha Arya looks pretty in Pink in her Preeta Arora look with a fluffy sleeves blouse, saree, and soft curls
Pretty in Pink
Image: sarya12
The actress looks glamorous in her cream-colored saree worn perfectly with a ring and cute earrings
Glamorous in Cream-Colored Saree
Image: sarya12
Our favorite Shraddha Arya enjoys her day out in off-shoulder one-piece and round earrings
Day Out in Off-Shoulder One-Piece
Image: sarya12
Stunning in Greyish-Blue Lehenga
Shraddha Arya looks stunning in her greyish-blue lehenga paired with long earrings, and a potli bag
Image: sarya12
Gorgeous in a Three-Piece Dress
The Kundali Bhagya star Preeta left no stone unturned looking gorgeous in her three-piece dress worn well with a necklace and earrings
Image: sarya12
Shraddha Arya stepped out all glamorous in her off-white side-cut one-piece with bralette straps
Glamorous in Off-White Side Cut One-Piece
Image: sarya12
The actress looks gorgeous in a long pink off-shoulder dress with a detailed bow in between
Gorgeous in a Long Pink Off-Shoulder Dress
Image: sarya12
Shraddha Arya blooms in her long grey gown with a side cut, and neat bun
Blooming in a Long Grey Gown
Image: sarya12
