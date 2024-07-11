Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

july 11, 2024

10 Looks of Preet Arora aka Shraddha

Image: sarya12

Shraddha Arya slays her Preeta look in a beautiful saree paired well with a multi-colored blouse, and hang earrings

Preeta Look in a Beautiful Saree

The Kundali Bhagya actress rocks her multi-colored saree look with a sleeveless pink blouse and clean bun

Multi-Colored Saree Look

Image: sarya12

Shraddha Arya looks pretty in Pink in her Preeta Arora look with a fluffy sleeves blouse, saree, and soft curls

Pretty in Pink

Image: sarya12

The actress looks glamorous in her cream-colored saree worn perfectly with a ring and cute earrings

Glamorous in Cream-Colored Saree

Image: sarya12

Our favorite Shraddha Arya enjoys her day out in off-shoulder one-piece and round earrings

Day Out in Off-Shoulder One-Piece

Image: sarya12

Stunning in Greyish-Blue Lehenga

Shraddha Arya looks stunning in her greyish-blue lehenga paired with long earrings, and a potli bag

Image: sarya12

Gorgeous in a Three-Piece Dress

The Kundali Bhagya star Preeta left no stone unturned looking gorgeous in her three-piece dress worn well with a necklace and earrings

Image: sarya12

Shraddha Arya stepped out all glamorous in her off-white side-cut one-piece with bralette straps

Glamorous in Off-White Side Cut One-Piece

Image: sarya12

The actress looks gorgeous in a long pink off-shoulder dress with a detailed bow in between

Gorgeous in a Long Pink Off-Shoulder Dress

Image: sarya12

Shraddha Arya blooms in her long grey gown with a side cut, and neat bun

Blooming in a Long Grey Gown

Image: sarya12

Image: sarya12

