December 02, 2023
10 makeup brushes to own
The cornerstone of your makeup collection, a foundation brush ensures smooth and even application for that flawless base
Foundation Brush
Unleash a rosy glow with a fluffy blush brush designed to sweep color gently across your cheeks, adding a touch of radiance
Blush Brush
Master the art of blending with this brush, seamlessly merging eyeshadow shades for a professional and polished eye look
Eyeshadow Blending Brush
Sculpt and define your brows with precision using an angled brow brush, perfect for filling in and shaping those arches
Angled Brow Brush
Embrace the soft embrace of a kabuki brush for all-over powder application, ensuring a velvety finish to set your makeup
Kabuki Brush
Target imperfections with a concealer brush, allowing for precise application to cover blemishes, dark circles, and other areas that need a little extra love
Concealer Brush
Achieve sharp lines and bold looks with a flat eyeliner brush, perfect for creating defined eyeliner or intricate designs
Flat Eyeliner Brush
Illuminate your features with a dedicated highlighter brush, designed to accentuate cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and other high points of your face
Highlighter Brush
Paint your pout with precision using a lip brush, ensuring a flawless application of lipstick or gloss for a perfectly defined smile
Lip Brush
Sweep away excess product and achieve a feather-light application of highlighter or blush with the gentle touch of a fan brush
Fan Brush
