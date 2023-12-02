Heading 3

10 makeup brushes to own

The cornerstone of your makeup collection, a foundation brush ensures smooth and even application for that flawless base

Foundation Brush

Unleash a rosy glow with a fluffy blush brush designed to sweep color gently across your cheeks, adding a touch of radiance

Blush Brush

Master the art of blending with this brush, seamlessly merging eyeshadow shades for a professional and polished eye look

Eyeshadow Blending Brush

Sculpt and define your brows with precision using an angled brow brush, perfect for filling in and shaping those arches

Angled Brow Brush

Embrace the soft embrace of a kabuki brush for all-over powder application, ensuring a velvety finish to set your makeup

Kabuki Brush

Target imperfections with a concealer brush, allowing for precise application to cover blemishes, dark circles, and other areas that need a little extra love

Concealer Brush

Achieve sharp lines and bold looks with a flat eyeliner brush, perfect for creating defined eyeliner or intricate designs

Flat Eyeliner Brush

Illuminate your features with a dedicated highlighter brush, designed to accentuate cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and other high points of your face

Highlighter Brush

Paint your pout with precision using a lip brush, ensuring a flawless application of lipstick or gloss for a perfectly defined smile

Lip Brush

Sweep away excess product and achieve a feather-light application of highlighter or blush with the gentle touch of a fan brush

Fan Brush

