Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 10, 2022
10 Makeup hacks to get ready in no time
Beauty
Dewy makeup look
For this, you don't need to add layers of product on the face to get that hydrated glow, just mix some foundation with a little moisturiser to achieve the look
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Lit-from-within glow
To get that flawless radiant skin, mix some facial oil with foundation. Dab it and blend seamlessly
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Smokey eyes
If you want to spot a fierce yet glamorous look, draw a hashtag sign over your eyelids, smudgeit and blend it well
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Concealer for fresh face look
Apply concealer to your under eye area by drawing an inverted triangle and blend it using a brush or a beauty blender, to give your face an instant lift
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Lip tint for cheeks and eyes
You just require a lip tint to get a rosy flushed glow, dab a hint of it over the apples of your cheeks, eyelids and the bridge of the nose
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Setting spray
It is often used after you are done applying the makeup, but you can also spray it just before applying the foundation to get a flawless texture
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
White eyeliner
To make your eyes pop, blend and apply the white eyeliner over your entire lids and top it off with your favourite eyeshadow
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Winged eyeliner
Grab a business card and use it to create that perfect straight wing and you are good to go
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Lipstick
Always start applying the lipstick from the centre of the lips and gradually blend it towards the end to create an even look
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar are couple goals