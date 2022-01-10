Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 10, 2022

10 Makeup hacks to get ready in no time

Beauty

 Dewy makeup look

For this, you don't need to add layers of product on the face to get that hydrated glow, just mix some foundation with a little moisturiser to achieve the look

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Lit-from-within glow

To get that flawless radiant skin, mix some facial oil with foundation. Dab it and blend seamlessly

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Smokey eyes

If you want to spot a fierce yet glamorous look, draw a hashtag sign over your eyelids, smudgeit and blend it well

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Concealer for fresh face look

Apply concealer to your under eye area by drawing an inverted triangle and blend it using a brush or a beauty blender, to give your face an instant lift

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Lip tint for cheeks and eyes

You just require a lip tint to get a rosy flushed glow, dab a hint of it over the apples of your cheeks, eyelids and the bridge of the nose

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Setting spray

It is often used after you are done applying the makeup, but you can also spray it just before applying the foundation to get a flawless texture

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

 White eyeliner

To make your eyes pop, blend and apply the white eyeliner over your entire lids and top it off with your favourite eyeshadow

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Winged eyeliner

Grab a business card and use it to create that perfect straight wing and you are good to go

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

 Lipstick

Always start applying the lipstick from the centre of the lips and gradually blend it towards the end to create an even look

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar are couple goals

Click Here