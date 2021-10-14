oct 14, 2021

10 makeup tips for Navratri

Want melt-proof long-lasting makeup? Make primer your best friend. It locks in makeup for a long time

Primer acts as a layer between your skin and foundation, which prevents makeup from entering your pores and even makes it look cakey

Looking for ways to jazz up your look? Go for a glitter glam makeup look

For this draw attention to your eyes, by applying a warm eyeshadow over the crease of your eyelids. Follow it up by applying glitter eyeshadow over the lids and lower lashline

Next, define your eyes with eyeliner. Balance your look by going for a muted tone lip colour and blush

A fan of glowing makeup looks? Start by applying primer, hydrating foundation and concealer. Use a highlighter over the high points of your face

After this apply a subtle pink eyeshadow over the eyelids and lash line. Follow it up with a rose gold shimmer on the inner corners of your eye and a generous amount of mascara

Finish it off by applying a creamy satin lipstick. Avoid using any bright lip colours for this look

Always go for lighter shades of lipstick like nude,peach pink or soft pink, or soft pink for daytime functions

Opt for darker shades like wine, crimson and bright pink for an evening look

Lastly, remember to finish off your makeup with a setting spray to prevent it from sliding off your skin

