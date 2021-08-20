10 Makeup tips for quick makeup
20
aUGUST, 2021
Let us start with the most long-drawn process. When in a hurry, mix your moisturiser and foundation. Apply it using a beauty blender
For smokey eyes, draw a hashtag sign over your eyelids with the help of an eyeliner. Smudge it with the brush. Apply some glitter over it
Trust us! A lip tint is a time saver! You can apply it over your cheeks and eyelids when running late
Apply mascara if you don’t have time to fill your brows. Just one swap and you are ready!
If you too apply concealer by dotting it is time to change. Just make an inverted triangle underneath your eyes with the concealer. Smudge it out
Mascara with the spoon! Keep the hollow of the spoon underneath your lashes and apply mascara
If you are looking for a natural look, pat your lip colour over the lips. Slowly, smudge it with a ring finger
Apply a highlighter on the high points of your cheeks to get a radiant glow
Set it up with a compact powder. Prevent your makeup from disappearing by applying compact powder
Spray hydrating mist spray over your makeup to give you a fresh and natural look
For more updates on makeup, skin, and beauty, follow Pinkvilla