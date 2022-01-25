Beauty
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 25, 2022
10 Mascara tips to up your lash game
Heading 3
How to apply mascara?
Whenever you apply mascara look up and not in the mirror in front of you for a seamless finish
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Start applying mascara from the roots by placing the wand at the base of your lashes and moving towards the middle and as you reach the top wiggle it a bit
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Cover lashes completely
Zig zag motion
If you want your lashes to look more natural and fuller, place the wand under your upper lashes and move it towards the top in a zig-zag way
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Lower lashes
You can repeat the same step for lower lashes. This technique gives maximum coverage without making your lashes look clumpy
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Always wipe off the excess mascara product on a tissue paper or dispense it into the tube itself before putting it on the lashes.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Trick to avoid clumpy lashes
If by chance you apply excess product on your lashes, and can see those clumps, take a clean mascara blush and brush it over the lashes to separate them
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Way to fix clumping lashes
Vertical brush technique
To get long lashes, hold the wand in a vertical direction instead of a horizontal way. Coat your lashes from roots to tips by dividing them into sections
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Scared of mascara smudging and spoiling your whole makeup? Opt for a transparent mascara to coat your lashes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Clear mascara
To get that perfect cat-eye look and fuller lashes, hold the wand diagonally and brush it from the inner corner to the outer part
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Diagonal brushing technique
To add depth to your look, first, coat your lashes with black mascara and let them dry. Next, use a brown mascara or a hue slightly lighter than black to coat your lashes
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Dual toned lashes
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone in all-white attires