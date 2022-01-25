Beauty

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 25, 2022

10 Mascara tips to up your lash game

Heading 3

How to apply mascara?

Whenever you apply mascara look up and not in the mirror in front of you for a seamless finish

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Start applying mascara from the roots by placing the wand at the base of your lashes and moving towards the middle and as you reach the top wiggle it a bit

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Cover lashes completely

Zig zag motion

If you want your lashes to look more natural and fuller, place the wand under your upper lashes and move it towards the top in a zig-zag way

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Lower lashes

You can repeat the same step for lower lashes. This technique gives maximum coverage without making your lashes look clumpy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Always wipe off the excess mascara product on a tissue paper or dispense it into the tube itself before putting it on the lashes.

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Trick to avoid clumpy lashes

If by chance you apply excess product on your lashes, and can see those clumps, take a clean mascara blush and brush it over the lashes to separate them

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Way to fix clumping lashes

Vertical brush technique

To get long lashes, hold the wand in a vertical direction instead of a horizontal way. Coat your lashes from roots to tips by dividing them into sections

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Scared of mascara smudging and spoiling your whole makeup? Opt for a transparent mascara to coat your lashes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Clear mascara

To get that perfect cat-eye look and fuller lashes, hold the wand diagonally and brush it from the inner corner to the outer part

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Diagonal brushing technique

To add depth to your look, first, coat your lashes with black mascara and let them dry. Next, use a brown mascara or a hue slightly lighter than black to coat your lashes

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Dual toned lashes

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone in all-white attires

Click Here