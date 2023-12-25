pinkvilla
Ishita Gupta
Fashion
December 25, 2023
10 most elegant and expensive fabrics
Image source- Pexels
Also known as the ‘fiber of God’, this soft gorgeous fabric comes from Peru’s Vicuña sheep in the Central Andes
Vicuña Wool
Image source- Pexels
Price riches up to $5,000 this luxurious wool originated in Nepal India
Shahtoosh
Image source- Pexels
Made from the cocoons of the Bombyx mori moth silkworms it is known for its hypoallergenic qualities soft texture and rich color
Mulberry Silk
Image source - Freepik
Cost up to $8,000 this exquisite fabric is adored by fashion lovers, however as, it promotes animal cruelty it has recently been avoided by many famous brands
Leopard Fur
Image source - Freepik
Extracted from a New Zealand red deer since only 20 grams of this fabric can be produced annually it comes across as pretty expensive
Cervelt
Image source - Freepik
Baby Cashmere
Favourite of countless celebrities this chic fabric is 20 percent softer than normal cashmere
Image source - Freepik
This startling cloth is the second most expensive raw material in the clothing industry
Guanaco
Image source - Freepik
Originated from Myanmar, the making of this fabric gone through an extremely hardworking process
Burmese lotus flower silk
Image source - Freepik
Highly acclaimed by denim fans all over the world only it’s one pair of jeans costs around a whooping 2,000 dollars
Japanese Denim
Image source - Freepik
Invented in ancient Egypt, its delicate and unique texture makes it one of the most popular textiles on earth
Linen
