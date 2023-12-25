Heading 3

December 25, 2023

10 most elegant and expensive fabrics

Image source- Pexels

Also known as the ‘fiber of God’, this soft gorgeous fabric comes from Peru’s Vicuña sheep in the Central Andes

Vicuña Wool

Image source- Pexels

Price riches up to $5,000 this luxurious wool originated in Nepal India 

Shahtoosh

Image source- Pexels

Made from the cocoons of the Bombyx mori moth silkworms it is known for its hypoallergenic qualities soft texture and rich color

Mulberry Silk

Image source - Freepik

Cost up to $8,000 this exquisite fabric is adored by fashion lovers, however as, it promotes animal cruelty it has recently been avoided by many famous brands 

Leopard Fur

Image source - Freepik

Extracted from a New Zealand red deer since only 20 grams of this fabric can be produced annually it comes across as pretty expensive 

Cervelt

Image source - Freepik

Baby Cashmere

Favourite of countless celebrities this chic fabric is 20 percent softer than normal cashmere

Image source - Freepik

This startling cloth is the second most expensive raw material in the clothing industry

Guanaco

Image source - Freepik

Originated from Myanmar, the making of this fabric gone through an extremely hardworking process 

Burmese lotus flower silk

Image source - Freepik

Highly acclaimed by denim fans all over the world only it’s one pair of jeans costs around a whooping 2,000 dollars

Japanese Denim

Image source - Freepik

Invented in ancient Egypt, its delicate and unique texture makes it one of the most popular textiles on earth 

Linen

