10 Most Fashionable looks of Yami Gautam 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

Beatifully put together

The ‘Uri’ actress's cheerful attitude and delightful outfit by Ritu Kumar with vibrant prints and fluffy sleeves had us all swooning!

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

The diva rocks her look in a badass style with a black wrap-up top, paired with vibrant printed flared pants and finishing off with black stilettos

Badass diva

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

Her monochrome purple-on-purple look is a beautiful meld of sensuality and style

Stunner

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

The 'Sanam Re' actress sparkles in a shimmery silhouette, captivating us with her grace and poise

Glitzy glam

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

She power dressed in a black and red checkered blazer and skirt ensemble and topped it off with a nude makeup

Power dressing

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

Look stylish and chic in this show-stopping wrap-up dress like Yami, crafted with geometric patterned fabric and voluminous sleeves, this dress is gorgeous

Wrap it up

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

The actress dazzles in a chequered blazer paired with high-rise shorts, topped off with a belt for extra flair

Cheque please

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

Yami looks stunning in her colourful striped dress, featuring a daring thigh-high slit. She cinches her look with a sleek black belt and classic pumps

Striping a pose 

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

Yami looks fabulous in her stylish dress featuring an asymmetrical hemline and captivating prints, paired with a pair of white sneakers for a striking ensemble

Snazzy and jazzy

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

Nailing the power dressing look, the actress works the blazer co-ed set with playful stripes

So gorgeous

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

For her Diwali celebrations, the actor opted for a chic outfit, wearing a blue embellished salwar suit and accessorized with her traditional earrings

Diwali look 

