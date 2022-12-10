10 Most Fashionable looks of Yami Gautam
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Beatifully put together
The ‘Uri’ actress's cheerful attitude and delightful outfit by Ritu Kumar with vibrant prints and fluffy sleeves had us all swooning!
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
The diva rocks her look in a badass style with a black wrap-up top, paired with vibrant printed flared pants and finishing off with black stilettos
Badass diva
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Her monochrome purple-on-purple look is a beautiful meld of sensuality and style
Stunner
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
The 'Sanam Re' actress sparkles in a shimmery silhouette, captivating us with her grace and poise
Glitzy glam
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
She power dressed in a black and red checkered blazer and skirt ensemble and topped it off with a nude makeup
Power dressing
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Look stylish and chic in this show-stopping wrap-up dress like Yami, crafted with geometric patterned fabric and voluminous sleeves, this dress is gorgeous
Wrap it up
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
The actress dazzles in a chequered blazer paired with high-rise shorts, topped off with a belt for extra flair
Cheque please
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami looks stunning in her colourful striped dress, featuring a daring thigh-high slit. She cinches her look with a sleek black belt and classic pumps
Striping a pose
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami looks fabulous in her stylish dress featuring an asymmetrical hemline and captivating prints, paired with a pair of white sneakers for a striking ensemble
Snazzy and jazzy
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Nailing the power dressing look, the actress works the blazer co-ed set with playful stripes
So gorgeous
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
For her Diwali celebrations, the actor opted for a chic outfit, wearing a blue embellished salwar suit and accessorized with her traditional earrings
Diwali look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.