10 Most glamorous looks of Nora Fatehi

NOV 26, 2021

Undisputed queen of glamour

The one to set our hearts on fire, Nora Fatehi knows how to keep her glam game strong!

Credits: Maneka Harisinghani instagram 

Bold in blue

Equal parts modish and raunchy, this Hervé Léger co-ord set makes her stand out of the crowd

Credits: Pinkvilla

Doused in sequins

Serving us with another alluring look, Nora looked like a bombshell in this cut-out sparkly ensemble!

Credits: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Tangerine lehenga for the win

In an embellished cropped blouse and a tulle lehenga, she made our jaws drop to the floor!

Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram

Party-ready in a metallic gown

She gave us the ultimate party look of the year in a silver embellished gown

Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram

Shimmer factor in a bodycon gown

Elevating the shimmer factor, she took things up a notch in a copper brown floor-sweeping gown

Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram

Desi patakha in a drape

To glam things up, she trusted a sequin pink drape to do the magic for her!

Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram

Boss lady in a sequin pantsuit

Bringing boss lady vibes to the table, she took our breaths away in a sequin pantsuit!

Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram

Diva in a dazzling gown

A dazzling white gown with embroidered detailing makes her look glamorous yet elegant!

Credits: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Dramatic in a maxi dress

Oozing oomph in a Roberto Cavalli leopard print maxi dress, Nora proves that she is unstoppable!

Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram

