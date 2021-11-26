10 Most glamorous looks of Nora Fatehi
Undisputed queen of glamour
The one to set our hearts on fire, Nora Fatehi knows how to keep her glam game strong!
Credits: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Bold in blue
Equal parts modish and raunchy, this Hervé Léger co-ord set makes her stand out of the crowd
Credits: Pinkvilla
Doused in sequins
Serving us with another alluring look, Nora looked like a bombshell in this cut-out sparkly ensemble!
Credits: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Tangerine lehenga for the win
In an embellished cropped blouse and a tulle lehenga, she made our jaws drop to the floor!
Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram
Party-ready in a metallic gown
She gave us the ultimate party look of the year in a silver embellished gown
Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram
Shimmer factor in a bodycon gown
Elevating the shimmer factor, she took things up a notch in a copper brown floor-sweeping gown
Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram
Desi patakha in a drape
To glam things up, she trusted a sequin pink drape to do the magic for her!
Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram
Boss lady in a sequin pantsuit
Bringing boss lady vibes to the table, she took our breaths away in a sequin pantsuit!
Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram
Diva in a dazzling gown
A dazzling white gown with embroidered detailing makes her look glamorous yet elegant!
Credits: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Dramatic in a maxi dress
Oozing oomph in a Roberto Cavalli leopard print maxi dress, Nora proves that she is unstoppable!
Credits: Nora Fatehi instagram
