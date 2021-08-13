10 Most popular looks of Radhika Madan

august 13, 2021

Radhika looks fresh and summery in Agrima Batra’s soothing pastel front-knot top with puffy sleeves. She teams it with an eclectic skirt and subtle accessories

Putting forward her most fashionable foot! The diva chooses to pair her chic metallic top with an edgy leather skirt. She amps up her look with hoop earrings

Well, she stunned us in this neon off-shoulder top paired with a jazzy sequin shirt. The diva rounded off her look with neon pumps

The ‘Pataakha’ actress rocks the taffy pink co-ord set. She styles it with hoop earrings and multi-coloured pumps

The actress here ditches feminine silhouettes and takes up power-dressing. Needless to say, she looks fierce in this solid brown pantsuit

The diva looks alluring in a red off-shoulder top paired with loose-fit denims. Her fringe strappy heels just stole the show here

Who said the ‘V neckline’ blouse is old-fashioned? The actress looks enchanting in Ridhi Mehra’s yellow embellished lehenga. Radhika adds a belt to amp up her look

One-shoulder tops sure look like a trend she loves. The actress paired it with relaxed-fit high-waist pants

This will surely make your heartbeat skip! Here, she poses in a glittery yellow deep-neck dress styled with stilettos

Yet again in front knot top! This time she pulls it off with a checkered mini skirt and matching pumps

