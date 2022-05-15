Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 16, 2022
Heading 3
10 Most risque looks at the red carpet
|
Megan Fox
Image: Getty Images
For the 2021 VMAs, Megan wore a sheer Thierry Mugler see-through spaghetti strap dress that showed off her embellished silver thong
Bella Hadid
Image: Getty Images
On the Cannes red carpet, the 25-year-old supermodel sported a black body-hugging gown with an avant-garde gold-dipped lung necklace that was awe-inspiring
For the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, Kim wore a vintage black dress that featured a thigh-high slit and very revealing cut-outs on her torso
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
At the 2021 MET Gala, Kendall walked the red carpet in a diamond-laded sheer gown that she styled over a nude bodysuit
Kendall Jenner
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna
Setting the bar high for sheer dresses, RiRi walked the red carpet at the 2014 CDFA Awards in a completely sheer Adam Selman gown
Image: Getty Images
At the Latin Billboard Music Awards, JLo made us stop & stare at her risque look in a black cut-out dress that left little to the imagination!
Jennifer Lopez
Image: Getty Images
The Hanna Montana actress sported an ultra-risque look at the 2020 VMAs as she donned a sparkly sheer number that showed her black bra and underwear beneath
Miley Cyrus
Image: Getty Images
At the 2021 MET Gala, the Big Little Lies star rocked an embroidered sheer Saint Laurent dress, a matching bra, and underwear to match the theme of the event
Zoe Kravitz
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
The Princess Switch actress brought the sheer trend to this year’s MET Gala as she wore a sheer, black gown from Moschino
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Queen B dropped a show-stopping look at the MET Gala 2015 in a sparkly sheer custom gown by Givenchy Haute Couture
Beyonce
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt's love for kurtas