MAY 16, 2022

10 Most risque looks at the red carpet 

Megan Fox

Image: Getty Images

For the 2021 VMAs, Megan wore a sheer Thierry Mugler see-through spaghetti strap dress that showed off her embellished silver thong

Bella Hadid

Image: Getty Images

On the Cannes red carpet, the 25-year-old supermodel sported a black body-hugging gown with an avant-garde gold-dipped lung necklace that was awe-inspiring

For the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, Kim wore a vintage black dress that featured a thigh-high slit and very revealing cut-outs on her torso

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

At the 2021 MET Gala, Kendall walked the red carpet in a diamond-laded sheer gown that she styled over a nude bodysuit

Kendall Jenner

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna

Setting the bar high for sheer dresses, RiRi walked the red carpet at the 2014 CDFA Awards in a completely sheer Adam Selman gown

Image: Getty Images

At the Latin Billboard Music Awards, JLo made us stop & stare at her risque look in a black cut-out dress that left little to the imagination!

Jennifer Lopez

Image: Getty Images

The Hanna Montana actress sported an ultra-risque look at the 2020 VMAs as she donned a sparkly sheer number that showed her black bra and underwear beneath

Miley Cyrus

Image: Getty Images

At the 2021 MET Gala, the Big Little Lies star rocked an embroidered sheer Saint Laurent dress, a matching bra, and underwear to match the theme of the event

Zoe Kravitz

Image: Getty Images 

Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch actress brought the sheer trend to this year’s MET Gala as she wore a sheer, black gown from Moschino

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Queen B dropped a show-stopping look at the MET Gala 2015 in a sparkly sheer custom gown by Givenchy Haute Couture

Beyonce

