Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 17, 2022

10 Most striking looks of Rihanna

Striking In Black

Image: Getty Images

At the 2021 MET Gala, Rihanna caught everyone’s attention as she walked down the red carpet in a black Balenciaga dress with an exaggerated ruffle neckline and ruffle hem

Coming to another iconic look of the Diamond singer, it is difficult to miss this MET Gala look in a show-stopping imperial yellow, fur-trimmed cape!

Image: Getty Images

Iconic Look

RiRi left us gasping at her gorgeous look that comprised of a lavish red gown by Giambattista Valli

Image: Getty Images

Red Hot

Lately, she has been serving some serious maternity fashion goals, and this silver ensemble that puts her baby bump on full display is our favourite one so far!

Image: Getty Images

Maternity Style

For an event, RiRi glammed things up in a halterneck shredded glittery green top and ombre pink shredded set of pants

Glamorous As Always

Image: Getty Images

At the Gucci Fashion Show, she was dressed in a black latex crop top and low-waist pants, a faux fur jacket and a shimmery headgear

Unconvetional Style

Image: Getty Images

She then rocked a peach-hued strappy mini latex dress with strappy heels and a teddy overcoat in the same hue

Image: Getty Images

Peachy Look

At the Savage X Fenty Show, Rihanna opted for a funky look in a bright neon mini dress that had crystals on it

Funky Style

Image: Getty Images

She switched things down by opting for a pastel pink tulle mini dress with a long train and bishop sleeves

Pastel Love

Image: Getty Images

Leaving us gasping, she turned on the heat at the 2014 CDFA Awards in a completely sheer Adam Selman gown

Ravishing

Image: Getty Images

