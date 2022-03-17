Fashion
10 Most striking looks of Rihanna
Striking In Black
Image: Getty Images
At the 2021 MET Gala, Rihanna caught everyone’s attention as she walked down the red carpet in a black Balenciaga dress with an exaggerated ruffle neckline and ruffle hem
Coming to another iconic look of the Diamond singer, it is difficult to miss this MET Gala look in a show-stopping imperial yellow, fur-trimmed cape!
Image: Getty Images
Iconic Look
RiRi left us gasping at her gorgeous look that comprised of a lavish red gown by Giambattista Valli
Image: Getty Images
Red Hot
Lately, she has been serving some serious maternity fashion goals, and this silver ensemble that puts her baby bump on full display is our favourite one so far!
Image: Getty Images
Maternity Style
For an event, RiRi glammed things up in a halterneck shredded glittery green top and ombre pink shredded set of pants
Glamorous As Always
Image: Getty Images
At the Gucci Fashion Show, she was dressed in a black latex crop top and low-waist pants, a faux fur jacket and a shimmery headgear
Unconvetional Style
Image: Getty Images
She then rocked a peach-hued strappy mini latex dress with strappy heels and a teddy overcoat in the same hue
Image: Getty Images
Peachy Look
At the Savage X Fenty Show, Rihanna opted for a funky look in a bright neon mini dress that had crystals on it
Funky Style
Image: Getty Images
She switched things down by opting for a pastel pink tulle mini dress with a long train and bishop sleeves
Pastel Love
Image: Getty Images
Leaving us gasping, she turned on the heat at the 2014 CDFA Awards in a completely sheer Adam Selman gown
Ravishing
Image: Getty Images
