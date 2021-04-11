10
Most stylish looks of Blake Lively April 11, 2021
1. At the 2013 MET Gala, Blake Lively sported a strapless body-hugging gown that came with a fitted grey bodice on top and a black layered bodice down the waist Credits: Getty Images
2. And for the 2014 Met Gala, Blake picked out a sparkly champagne-hued sequin number by Gucci. Retro Hollywood curls, smokey eyes and red lips finished off her gorgeous look Credits: Getty Images
3. Giving us another dreamy look to swoon over, she channelled her inner princess in a blush pink Burberry gown at the 2016 MET Gala Credits: Getty Images
4. Not just gowns but Blake also pulls off the fuss-free outfits in style. This red jumpsuit serves proof enough Credits: Getty Images
5. At the Cannes Film Festival 2016, she picked out an Atelier Versace body-hugging number that came with sheer mesh panels on the sequined bodice Credits: Getty Images
6. The ‘Gossip Girl’ actress made heads turn as she walked down the red carpet in an elegant black and white strapless ball gown by Gucci Credits: Getty Images
7. On a chat show, she was seen wearing an off-shoulder blue dress with her hair styled into a neat, sleek ponytail Credits: Getty Images
8. Keeping things classy yet edgy, Lively opted for a houndstooth jumpsuit that she zipped down to flaunt her cleavage. A silver belt and a pair of printed pumps finished off her look Credits: Getty Images
9. She looked pretty in a Marchesa yellow and black Aztec mini dress. With minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail, she exuded major girl-next-door vibes Credits: Getty Images
10. Lastly, we are also fans of her androgynous style. The baby pink outfit that came with a matching waistcoat and silver tie made a strong case for power dressing Credits: Getty Images
