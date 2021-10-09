oct 9, 2021
10 Must-have celeb-approved jumpsuits
Modish and uber cool, denim jumpsuits are all the rage right now and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t have one in your wardrobe!
A plaid version of the jumpsuit with a matching blazer can be the best way to pull off a trendy yet formal look
To create a party-ready look, Kangana Ranaut will tell you that a sparkly, full-sleeve jumpsuit is the right way to get dressed up!
A bright floral jumpsuit is also a bookmark worthy option because it can instantly add some vibrance and playfulness to your personality
To hop on the bandwagon of a current trend, you should always have something to fall back upon and we think a tie-dye number is perfect for that matter!
For a summery look, a striped jumpsuit is the best option to swear by and even Alia Bhatt seems to agree with us!
If you want to show off your gorgeous curves and your beauty bones, an off-shoulder body-hugging ensemble is what you must have in your wardrobe!
A one-shoulder monotone jumpsuit with one puffy sleeve is the right way to keep things edgy yet sober
For an experimental look, bookmark Alia Bhatt’s shimmery metallic ombre-hued jumpsuit
Whoever said that jumpsuits are only about the contemporary vibes probably didn’t know about this desi ink blue number that has Kiara Advani’s stamp of approval!
