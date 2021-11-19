NEENAZ AKHTAR

Nov 19, 2021

10 must-have kurtis approved by celebs

To make a big impact without much ado, a beautiful anarkali kurti is what you must have in your desi wardrobe!

Anarkali

Credits: Disha Patani instagram 

Regal and classy, an angrakha is a perfect pick for grand events or wedding festivities

Angrakha

Credits: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Perfect for summer, an A-line kurti with thin strappy sleeves is a must-have for ladies with a broad waistline

A-line kurti

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram

For a slightly bold look, a backless kurti with a thigh-grazing hemline is what you can swear by!

Short kurti

Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram

A long kurti is the best choice for all the ladies who love to keep things simple and modest

Long kurti

Credits: Pinkvilla

To add some drama to your simple ethnic look, all you need is a plain kurti with asymmetrical cuts

Asymmetric kurti

Credits: Sonam Kapoor instagram

If you have a slender figure, a straight-fit kurti is the best way to accentuate your frame

Straight kurti

Credits: Sara Ali Khan instagram

To create an indo-western look, all you need is a front cut open kurti and some cool denim shorts

Front-slit kurti

Credits: Pinkvilla Raw

Modern and fuss-free, a shirt-style kurti is a versatile choice that can be paired with jeans, leggings or trousers

Shirt-style kurti

Credits: Pinkvilla

Unique and roomy, a cape-style kurti with a one-shoulder silhouette is a must-have choice if you are open to experiments

Cape-style 

Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram

