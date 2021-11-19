NEENAZ AKHTAR
Nov 19, 2021
10 must-have kurtis approved by celebs
FASHION
To make a big impact without much ado, a beautiful anarkali kurti is what you must have in your desi wardrobe!
Anarkali
Credits: Disha Patani instagram
Regal and classy, an angrakha is a perfect pick for grand events or wedding festivities
Angrakha
Credits: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Perfect for summer, an A-line kurti with thin strappy sleeves is a must-have for ladies with a broad waistline
A-line kurti
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
For a slightly bold look, a backless kurti with a thigh-grazing hemline is what you can swear by!
Short kurti
Credits: Eka Lakhani instagram
A long kurti is the best choice for all the ladies who love to keep things simple and modest
Long kurti
Credits: Pinkvilla
To add some drama to your simple ethnic look, all you need is a plain kurti with asymmetrical cuts
Asymmetric kurti
Credits: Sonam Kapoor instagram
If you have a slender figure, a straight-fit kurti is the best way to accentuate your frame
Straight kurti
Credits: Sara Ali Khan instagram
To create an indo-western look, all you need is a front cut open kurti and some cool denim shorts
Front-slit kurti
Credits: Pinkvilla Raw
Modern and fuss-free, a shirt-style kurti is a versatile choice that can be paired with jeans, leggings or trousers
Shirt-style kurti
Credits: Pinkvilla
Unique and roomy, a cape-style kurti with a one-shoulder silhouette is a must-have choice if you are open to experiments
Cape-style
Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram
