Priyanshi Sha
Fashion
july 04, 2024
10 must-have office wear jewellery
Image: Freepik
Stud earrings are a must-have for any professional wardrobe, as their elegant styles add a timeless touch to the look
Stud earrings
Image: Freepik
Style this elegant pearl necklace to style up your office outfit. This simple stand gives a sophisticated appearance
Pearl necklaces
Image: Freepik
Minimalist bracelets add subtle elegance to your wrist. Delicate chains in gold or silver perfectly complement professional attire
Minimalist bracelets
Image: Freepik
Wristwatches are both functional and stylish. So choose sleek designs in metal or leather to keep track of time
Wristwatches
Image: Freepik
A delicate pendant necklace adds charm without overwhelming your outfit. Simple designs with small pendants will work
Pendant necklace
Image: Freepik
Hoop earring
Nowadays Hoop earrings are a versatile addition to your jewelry collection. Small to medium-sized hoops provide a polished professional look
Image: Freepik
Statement rings
Statement rings showcase your personality while maintaining a professional appearance
Image: Freepik
Layered necklaces add a modern touch to a professional outfit, and create a sophisticated layered look
Layered necklaces
Image: Freepik
Try subtle brooches to bring elegance to blazers or dresses. Simple yet stylish designs make a professional statement
Brooches
Image: Freepik
Sleek cufflinks are essential for men. Classic designs in silver or gold add sophistication to your cuffs and complete your professional look
Cufflinks
