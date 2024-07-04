Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Priyanshi Sha

Fashion

july 04, 2024

10 must-have office wear jewellery

Image: Freepik

Stud earrings are a must-have for any professional wardrobe, as their elegant styles add a timeless touch to the look

Stud earrings

Image: Freepik

Style this elegant pearl necklace to style up your office outfit. This simple stand gives a sophisticated appearance

Pearl necklaces

Image: Freepik

Minimalist bracelets add subtle elegance to your wrist. Delicate chains in gold or silver perfectly complement professional attire

Minimalist bracelets

Image: Freepik

Wristwatches are both functional and stylish. So choose sleek designs in metal or leather to keep track of time

Wristwatches

Image: Freepik

A delicate pendant necklace adds charm without overwhelming your outfit. Simple designs with small pendants will work

Pendant necklace

Image: Freepik

Hoop earring

Nowadays Hoop earrings are a versatile addition to your jewelry collection. Small to medium-sized hoops provide a polished professional look

Image: Freepik

Statement rings

Statement rings showcase your personality while maintaining a professional appearance 

Image: Freepik

Layered necklaces add a modern touch to a professional outfit, and create a sophisticated layered look

Layered necklaces

Image: Freepik

Try subtle brooches to bring elegance to blazers or dresses. Simple yet stylish designs make a professional statement

Brooches

Image: Freepik

Sleek cufflinks are essential for men. Classic designs in silver or gold add sophistication to your cuffs and complete your professional look

Cufflinks

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here