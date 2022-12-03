Heading 3

10 Must-have
sarees of Katrina Kaif

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

Dec 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The actress looked stunning in a lovely net saree in green bedazzled with flower embellishments by Sabyasachi.

Serene green

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The Sooryavanshi star dazzled us in this absolutely gorgeous pastel pink embroidered saree.

Pastel pink

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

When the actress kept her look simple with a plain pink saree with gold borders and a pair of earrings, she looked absolutely stunning.

Simplicity is the key 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The actress looked gorgeous wearing a light blue saree with an embroidered matching blouse and a hint of blue eyeshadow for a pop of color.

Dressing in blue

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The actress looked stunning dressed up beautifully in a mud color embroidered saree from the brand Sabyasachi.

Glitzy glam

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The Sheila ki Jawani star kept her look elegant yet chic by donning a beautiful hot pink chromatic saree.

Pretty in pink

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She wore a pink and brown sequined saree from Manish Malhotra's line paired up with a necklace, and she looked stunning.

Regal look 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She looked stunning as she wore an exquisite silver embellished saree from the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla collection.

Silver queen

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The actress looked gorgeous and glamorous in a shimmer peach-colored embellished saree from the brand Tarun Tahiliani.

Glitterati 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The actress looked stunning in a gorgeous pink saree with a printed pattern, a full-sleeve blouse, and a waist belt from Tarun Tahiliani.

Keeping it classic

